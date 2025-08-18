This Once-Overlooked City In Aruba Is Quietly Becoming The Island's Most Inspiring Destination
With so many reasons to visit Aruba, it would be a disservice to single out only its beaches, which are consistently ranked among the world's best. A melange of cultures and a fascinating history blend to create not only a tropical paradise but a distinct identity. Most visitors plan their stay around the capital city of Oranjestad, with its proximity to dazzling beaches, delightful pastel-painted buildings, exuberant nightlife, designer boutiques, and a plethora of hotel options. While there is no denying the allure of luxury hotels and shopping, Aruba is so much more. Sitting beneath the tourist radar, Aruba's second-largest city, San Nicolas, is gaining attention not only for its less crowded beaches but for its artistic endeavors and cultural attractions.
Nicknamed "Sunrise City" for its prized location to catch the first glimpse of daylight, San Nicolas has its origins as an industrial hub and port, and it's where Aruba held its first Carnival celebration in honor of the Allied forces' victory after World War II. In recent years, the efforts of some resourceful and enterprising artists have helped transform San Nicolas into Aruba's cultural capital, boasting a robust and evolving art scene. This does not mean, however, that its beginnings are forgotten. Several museums pay homage and make ingenious use of the city's former industrial outposts.
Getting there is pretty straightforward, too. San Nicolas is 15 miles south of Oranjestad, just a 20-minute ride along the coast from Queen Beatrix International Airport. There are several buses from the main terminal in Oranjestad if you prefer going that route. Use this guide to help you plan your perfect trip to Aruba.
The street art capital of the Caribbean
Whether you are planning a day trip or an extended stay in San Nicolas, visiting the city's museums is a must. Housed in the imposing old water tower, the Museum of Industry documents Aruba's oil refinery, which was the world's largest until the 1970s. Next stop is the Community Museum, where you can stroll through a recreated colonial kitchen or barbershop, browse original periodicals and posters that recount major historical events, or attend a lecture or guided tour. There are even ancient fossils and preserved items from Aruba's colonial past.
Art has been an integral part of the San Nicolas resurgence. Known as the street art capital of the Caribbean, the streets of San Nicolas burst with color and innovative installations and murals at every angle. What began as a visionary art fair has grown into an annual, multi-day festival featuring international artists who bedeck walls, benches, and empty corners with murals and installations that depict Aruba's rich history and culture. Aruba Art Week and Aruba Art Fair take place in September each year and feature an exciting array of art, music, and cuisine.
Tasty bites on (and around) Baby Beach
Minutes from San Nicolas lies a crescent-shaped beach with sugar-white sand and shallow water that goes on forever, and is safe enough for the most reluctant of swimmers. Known as Baby Beach, it's a serene slice of heaven. Recognized by TripAdvisor as a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, Baby Beach receives consistent accolades for its remarkable beauty. Arrive early to snag a complimentary palapa or rent a cabana with lounge chairs for $65-85 USD. There is a refreshment stand serving burgers and beverages, or opt for Big Mama Grill or Rum Reef for something more substantial and a cocktail or two. Parking at Baby Beach is free.
Street art and turquoise water aren't the only sensory delights in San Nicolas. The city is home to some of the island's coolest restaurants. O'Neil's Caribbean Kitchen earns praise for its Jamaican flavors and warm ambiance, while Kamini's Kitchen serves Trinidadian specialties, such as roti, chana, and potato curry. No visit to San Nicolas is complete without a stop at Charlie's Bar and Restaurant. Housed in one of the oldest buildings on the islands, Charlie's has been a watering hole for anyone wishing to hang out and enjoy cocktails and Creole-inspired plates surrounded by walls of memorabilia and friendly service.
Hotel options in San Nicolas are limited, and admittedly, that contributes to its charm. That may not last long, however, as Secrets Baby Beach Aruba, a luxury all-inclusive resort, recently opened. Whether this is good or bad is a matter of opinion, but expect more properties and rentals to pop up as the location's popularity grows.