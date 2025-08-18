This Once-Overlooked City In Aruba Is Quietly Becoming The Island's Most Inspiring Destination

With so many reasons to visit Aruba, it would be a disservice to single out only its beaches, which are consistently ranked among the world's best. A melange of cultures and a fascinating history blend to create not only a tropical paradise but a distinct identity. Most visitors plan their stay around the capital city of Oranjestad, with its proximity to dazzling beaches, delightful pastel-painted buildings, exuberant nightlife, designer boutiques, and a plethora of hotel options. While there is no denying the allure of luxury hotels and shopping, Aruba is so much more. Sitting beneath the tourist radar, Aruba's second-largest city, San Nicolas, is gaining attention not only for its less crowded beaches but for its artistic endeavors and cultural attractions.

Nicknamed "Sunrise City" for its prized location to catch the first glimpse of daylight, San Nicolas has its origins as an industrial hub and port, and it's where Aruba held its first Carnival celebration in honor of the Allied forces' victory after World War II. In recent years, the efforts of some resourceful and enterprising artists have helped transform San Nicolas into Aruba's cultural capital, boasting a robust and evolving art scene. This does not mean, however, that its beginnings are forgotten. Several museums pay homage and make ingenious use of the city's former industrial outposts.

Getting there is pretty straightforward, too. San Nicolas is 15 miles south of Oranjestad, just a 20-minute ride along the coast from Queen Beatrix International Airport. There are several buses from the main terminal in Oranjestad if you prefer going that route. Use this guide to help you plan your perfect trip to Aruba.