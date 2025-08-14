Rick Steves' Crucial Passport Tip For Tourists Heading To Any European Country

It's also important, Rick Steves says, to factor in the costs associated with a passport. A first-time passport book application for those 16 and older is $130, plus a $35 acceptance fee. For applicants under 16, the passport fee is $100, plus the same $35. The renewal fee is $130 for adults and $100 for minors.

You should be aware of how long it takes to get a passport. As of this writing, the processing time can be four to six weeks, though it may take longer during busy periods, Steves says. The State Department website, which displays current processing times, reminds applicants to factor in two weeks for mailing at the beginning and end of the process. You can pay more for expedited service, which is $60 for processing and a little over $20 for faster shipping. Knowing this information before you plan a trip can save you major headaches later on.

Another thing Steves emphasizes is the importance of keeping your passport safe while you're in Europe. You'll need it to leave the continent and reenter the U.S., although you typically won't need it when traveling between most European countries, except for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. He recommends storing your passport in a money belt under your clothing to help protect it from pickpockets. You should also know what to do first if you lose your passport on vacation, just in case. It's a good idea to have essential information and photos of your travel documents and ID in a password-protected folder that you email to yourself as a backup. Finally, if you've already submitted your application, the State Department offers tips for the quickest and easiest way to check on the status of your passport.