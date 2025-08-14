Rick Steves' Crucial Passport Tip For Tourists Heading To Any European Country
Prepping for a European trip means covering a lot of details. You have to book flights and hotels, figure out which translation app to use or take language lessons, and possibly learn to drive on the other side of the road, depending on your destination. However, if your passport isn't in order, none of that will matter. There's one crucial passport tip from travel pro Rick Steves you should know about before doing anything else. On his website, Steves advises travelers to check their passport's expiration date, writing: "Many European countries require that your passport be valid for at least six months after your ticketed date of return to the United States. This means that even if your passport doesn't expire for a few months, you may be denied entry to a country."
The last thing you want is to show up to the airport and find out that your passport, though still valid for another month, won't get you on the plane or into your destination. In addition, Steves also warns that there may be other requirements depending on the country, such as having at least one blank passport page or obtaining a visa. You can check specific requirements on the U.S. State Department's website. Keep in mind that a spur-of-the-moment trip may not work out the way you hope if your documents aren't in order.
Important passport information, as per Rick Steves
It's also important, Rick Steves says, to factor in the costs associated with a passport. A first-time passport book application for those 16 and older is $130, plus a $35 acceptance fee. For applicants under 16, the passport fee is $100, plus the same $35. The renewal fee is $130 for adults and $100 for minors.
You should be aware of how long it takes to get a passport. As of this writing, the processing time can be four to six weeks, though it may take longer during busy periods, Steves says. The State Department website, which displays current processing times, reminds applicants to factor in two weeks for mailing at the beginning and end of the process. You can pay more for expedited service, which is $60 for processing and a little over $20 for faster shipping. Knowing this information before you plan a trip can save you major headaches later on.
Another thing Steves emphasizes is the importance of keeping your passport safe while you're in Europe. You'll need it to leave the continent and reenter the U.S., although you typically won't need it when traveling between most European countries, except for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. He recommends storing your passport in a money belt under your clothing to help protect it from pickpockets. You should also know what to do first if you lose your passport on vacation, just in case. It's a good idea to have essential information and photos of your travel documents and ID in a password-protected folder that you email to yourself as a backup. Finally, if you've already submitted your application, the State Department offers tips for the quickest and easiest way to check on the status of your passport.