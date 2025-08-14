Sandwiched Between Aveiro And Nazaré Is Portugal's Coastal City Known For Beaches, History, And A Casino
Mainland Portugal's 586 miles of sun-soaked Atlantic shoreline are dotted with charming coastal cities, many of which are often underrated and overlooked. One of them is Aveiro, also known as the "Venice of Portugal" due to its picturesque canals and fairytale buildings. The seaside town of Nazaré, with the world's most dangerous beach, occupies another scenic stretch. And tucked midway (about an hour's drive) from both cities, we have the beachy Figueira da Foz. Defined by the widest stretches of sand in all of Europe, historic architecture, and a grand casino tracing its roots back to the 19th century, this coastal enclave seems to offer something for everyone.
The best time to visit is between May and September, a period marked by clear-blue skies and breezy temperatures. Given that Portugal is shattering its tourism records year over year, hidden gems like Figueira da Foz provide opportunities for you to catch your breath during the peak tourist months of July and August. It's also the time when the town hosts its liveliest beach festivals, such as the EDM-focused RFS Somnii, perfect for those seeking a musical, magical summer with crashing waves as the backdrop.
If you're traveling internationally, you will likely land in either Lisbon or Porto, 123 miles and 87 miles away from Figueira da Foz, respectively. From there, you can make a direct journey to Figueira da Foz by car or bus. There's no direct train from either city, and all those connecting will likely stop at Coimbra. Deemed a less-crowded mini-Lisbon by Rick Steves, the college town is another 35 miles away from Figueira and can make for a perfect day trip on your vacation here.
Escape to Figueira's blissful beaches
The rest of the world calls it Figueira da Foz; the Portuguese have named it Rainha das Praias — Queen of the Beaches. Here, the panoramic oceanfront awaits with some of Europe's widest beaches. At Claridade, you will have to walk a bit to reach the coast. Once you arrive, though, there's plenty at your disposal. Sunbathe by the shores, launch your surfboard on the Atlantic waves, rent a kayak nearby, or challenge your friends to a round of beach volleyball.
Venture north, and you will find another lively and frequented beach, Buarcos. Owing to its popularity, this sandy stretch is teeming with modern facilities like wooden paths, sunshade rentals, showers, and beachside eateries serving fresh seafood. Pé na Ariea (Portuguese for feet in the sand), for example, is a sit-down, oceanside eatery with octopus fillet and fried eels on the menu. For a romantic sunset dinner, head to Restaurante Muralha Chafarica, and don't miss out on the fish soup and squid kebabs. Reserve seats early, as the place has quite a reputation in the region.
If you're looking for a quieter experience, head to Praia do Cabedelo. Located off the Mondego River with an ocean landscape complemented by dunes and palm trees, Cabedelo is for the traveler who seeks a relaxed pace during their beachside visits. This area is also an all-seasons surfer's paradise. Sign up with Dude Surf Club — rated five stars on TripAdvisor — for classes or board rentals.
Figueira houses history and one of Europe's oldest casinos
An icon in Figueira da Foz's heritage is Casino Figueira, one of the oldest casinos in the Iberian Peninsula. It traces its roots to the late 19th century, when the humble fishing town became a popular summer retreat for the Spanish and Portuguese aristocracy. Arrival of the rich and famous led to an indelible change in the tourism landscape and the development of beachfront resorts, grand mansions, and a glamorous casino.
Over a century of history is reflected in the casino's frescoed ceiling and Beaux-Arts décor, but modern refurbishments lure 21st-century travelers. Try your luck at a round of blackjack in the traditional gaming room, or have fun playing in the machine room stacked with over 300 slot machines. Open to anyone 18 and older, the casino also has theatrical productions and live music. Some of the shows may require tickets. The casino is open until 3 a.m. every day to keep the vacation thrills alive after a relaxing day at the beach.
Remnants of Figueira da Foz's past are also on display at the Santos Rocha Municipal Museum. Opened in 1894, it houses art, artifacts, and more. For architecture enthusiasts, a must-see landmark is The Fort of Santa Catarina. Constructed during the 17th century, the fortress has a chapel, lighthouse, and terrace to explore. Just a 10-minute walk away is another 17th-century building, Caso do Paço. Marvel at its incredible collection of Delft-style tiles depicting historic scenes in gorgeous shades of white and blue.