Sandwiched Between Aveiro And Nazaré Is Portugal's Coastal City Known For Beaches, History, And A Casino

Mainland Portugal's 586 miles of sun-soaked Atlantic shoreline are dotted with charming coastal cities, many of which are often underrated and overlooked. One of them is Aveiro, also known as the "Venice of Portugal" due to its picturesque canals and fairytale buildings. The seaside town of Nazaré, with the world's most dangerous beach, occupies another scenic stretch. And tucked midway (about an hour's drive) from both cities, we have the beachy Figueira da Foz. Defined by the widest stretches of sand in all of Europe, historic architecture, and a grand casino tracing its roots back to the 19th century, this coastal enclave seems to offer something for everyone.

The best time to visit is between May and September, a period marked by clear-blue skies and breezy temperatures. Given that Portugal is shattering its tourism records year over year, hidden gems like Figueira da Foz provide opportunities for you to catch your breath during the peak tourist months of July and August. It's also the time when the town hosts its liveliest beach festivals, such as the EDM-focused RFS Somnii, perfect for those seeking a musical, magical summer with crashing waves as the backdrop.

If you're traveling internationally, you will likely land in either Lisbon or Porto, 123 miles and 87 miles away from Figueira da Foz, respectively. From there, you can make a direct journey to Figueira da Foz by car or bus. There's no direct train from either city, and all those connecting will likely stop at Coimbra. Deemed a less-crowded mini-Lisbon by Rick Steves, the college town is another 35 miles away from Figueira and can make for a perfect day trip on your vacation here.