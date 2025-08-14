Rhode Island's Stunning State Park Is A Historic Gem With Serene Trails On The New England Coast

The site of Fort Adams had a role in many of America's biggest wars — the War of 1812, the American Civil War, and both World Wars among them. But, despite its strategic significance, it never was attacked. The grounds of the fort were used for military training, housing soldiers, and serving as a command center. Originally, the fort was a brick structure created after the British army besieged Newport during the Revolutionary War. The fort was named after President John Adams and officially opened in 1799, but most of the initial structure was demolished, aside from traces of some early cannon emplacements.

After the War of 1812, the country stepped up its coastal defenses with the Third System, overseen by American engineer Joseph Totten. Totten designed most of the presently standing Fort Adams, including its irregular pentagonal shape, which was deliberately planned so that each wall section could be protected by an adjacent wall. The new fort was also massive: It could house about 2,400 people, over 450 cannons, and was self-sustaining, with food stores and medical care facilities. You can see some of the living quarters and look out through the cannon slots in the restored casemates.

Both guided and self-guided tours allow you to climb up the towering fort walls to get sweeping views over Newport Harbor and out to Rose Island, a historic Rhode Island lighthouse secluded in the bay. But one of the most intriguing elements of the fort's design is only accessible if you book a guided tour: the underground tunnels. There are over 3,000 feet of these underground tunnels, which were part of the fort's ingenious design to listen in on potential underground activity by enemies.