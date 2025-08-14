Rick Steves' All-Time Favorite Botanical Garden In England Is One He Calls 'An Unabashed Assault On The Senses'

When it comes to exploring Europe, bestselling travel writer Rick Steves always has excellent tips up his sleeve. From the best times of day to visit the Eiffel Tower to keeping your luggage light, Steves knows it all. And while he claims the United Kingdom is his least favorite place in Europe, there are still places in England he recommends visiting. Amidst the undulating hills and villages of the country's scenic Cotswolds region is one of them: Hidcote Manor, a dreamy stone cottage dating back 500 years.

Sprawled around the manor are 10 acres of formal gardens, which, thanks to the colorful blooms of fragrant flowers, pruned hedges, and shady trees, Steves describes as "an unabashed assault on the senses" on his blog. With humble origins as the offshoot of a 16th-century monastic priory, Hidcote Manor eventually passed into the hands of Lawrence Johnston, an American horticulturist. Landscaping work began in 1907, and soon after, Johnston's work began grabbing people's attention. Wander through Hidcote today to admire the meticulously designed "garden rooms," where imposing hedge walls and sculpted topiaries border winding gravel paths, water features, and vibrant parterres.

Getting to Hidcote Manor gardens is no more than a two-and-a-half hour drive from London, making it an idyllic escape from the city. Hidcote is also a mere 25-minute drive from Stow-on-the-Wold, a delightful Cotswolds market village with cozy teashops and cobbled streets. Consider combining both in one visit — you won't regret it.