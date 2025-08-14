Rick Steves' All-Time Favorite Botanical Garden In England Is One He Calls 'An Unabashed Assault On The Senses'
When it comes to exploring Europe, bestselling travel writer Rick Steves always has excellent tips up his sleeve. From the best times of day to visit the Eiffel Tower to keeping your luggage light, Steves knows it all. And while he claims the United Kingdom is his least favorite place in Europe, there are still places in England he recommends visiting. Amidst the undulating hills and villages of the country's scenic Cotswolds region is one of them: Hidcote Manor, a dreamy stone cottage dating back 500 years.
Sprawled around the manor are 10 acres of formal gardens, which, thanks to the colorful blooms of fragrant flowers, pruned hedges, and shady trees, Steves describes as "an unabashed assault on the senses" on his blog. With humble origins as the offshoot of a 16th-century monastic priory, Hidcote Manor eventually passed into the hands of Lawrence Johnston, an American horticulturist. Landscaping work began in 1907, and soon after, Johnston's work began grabbing people's attention. Wander through Hidcote today to admire the meticulously designed "garden rooms," where imposing hedge walls and sculpted topiaries border winding gravel paths, water features, and vibrant parterres.
Getting to Hidcote Manor gardens is no more than a two-and-a-half hour drive from London, making it an idyllic escape from the city. Hidcote is also a mere 25-minute drive from Stow-on-the-Wold, a delightful Cotswolds market village with cozy teashops and cobbled streets. Consider combining both in one visit — you won't regret it.
What to see at Hidcote and best times to visit
Spring is one of the best seasons for a trip to Hidcote Manor. Bask in the fragrance of magnolias and wisteria, and admire the vibrant blooms of daffodils, cherry blossoms, and crocuses. Summer and autumn bring with them the vibrant colors of fresh lavender, fragrant roses, and warm golden hues of maple leaves. Plan your visit around the types of foliage that suit your fancy.
As the gardens are spread across more than 10 acres, you could easily get lost exploring the winding paths and floral avenues. Each "room" of Hidcote's garden-within-a-garden layout brings with it a fascinating new experience. At the Bathing Pool, a stone fountain merrily spouts water into a giant reservoir, surrounded by box hedges and bird-shaped topiaries. Another section of the garden, named simply the "Wilderness," is a maze of winding paths through dreamy woodland. Over at the Red Borders, you'll find a charming gazebo framed by vivid herbaceous borders and splashes of dahlia.
Pack a basket to enjoy a delightful meal amidst the tranquil greenery, with dedicated picnic benches looking out over the picturesque Cotswolds landscape. Or throw a blanket down at the Great Lawn to stretch your legs while you eat. Stop at Winthrop's Cafe on the estate for homemade cakes and sandwiches, or the Barn Kiosk for soft serve ice cream. The Hidcote gift shop stocks all kinds of unique souvenirs, from local produce to household decor and scented goodies. So whether you're hankering for an escape from the frenzy of London or looking for serene nature strolls, a visit to Hidcote Manor is a must.