One Of Florida's 'Best-Kept Secrets' Is A Low-Key Coastal City Perfect For Paddling And Fishing

While there's no shortage of dreamy seaside cities scattered around Florida, few have managed to hold onto that coastal cabin haven vibe quite like Freeport. Not to be confused with the Bahamas' second-largest city, this Florida Panhandle city is a scenic, tranquil spot. It's tucked right beside Choctawhatchee Bay, just 40 minutes east of Destin, famous for its beautiful beaches. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airports, both about 30 miles away, make getting to the area easy.

With a population of just over 7,000, Freeport has managed to fly under the radar all these years despite being beloved by local paddlers and anglers. This part of the Panhandle is crisscrossed by bayous, meandering rivers and streams, and freshwater springs, making it a wonderful place to explore by water. If white sand beaches are more your thing, Freeport puts you just minutes away from countless charming Gulf Coast vacation destinations along Highway 30A.

When is the best time to come here, you might ask? Spring and fall come with the best paddling and fishing conditions, summer is perfect for a warm, lazy coastal getaway, and winters are great for those looking for the utmost peace and quiet. Since winters are pretty mild, chances are you'll still get to do some of your favorite activities. Just make sure to book your charters and rental equipment as early as possible, especially during peak season, because options are limited.