One Of Florida's 'Best-Kept Secrets' Is A Low-Key Coastal City Perfect For Paddling And Fishing
While there's no shortage of dreamy seaside cities scattered around Florida, few have managed to hold onto that coastal cabin haven vibe quite like Freeport. Not to be confused with the Bahamas' second-largest city, this Florida Panhandle city is a scenic, tranquil spot. It's tucked right beside Choctawhatchee Bay, just 40 minutes east of Destin, famous for its beautiful beaches. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airports, both about 30 miles away, make getting to the area easy.
With a population of just over 7,000, Freeport has managed to fly under the radar all these years despite being beloved by local paddlers and anglers. This part of the Panhandle is crisscrossed by bayous, meandering rivers and streams, and freshwater springs, making it a wonderful place to explore by water. If white sand beaches are more your thing, Freeport puts you just minutes away from countless charming Gulf Coast vacation destinations along Highway 30A.
When is the best time to come here, you might ask? Spring and fall come with the best paddling and fishing conditions, summer is perfect for a warm, lazy coastal getaway, and winters are great for those looking for the utmost peace and quiet. Since winters are pretty mild, chances are you'll still get to do some of your favorite activities. Just make sure to book your charters and rental equipment as early as possible, especially during peak season, because options are limited.
Freeport's low-key coastal city vibes
There's just something about Freeport's authentic, unhurried vibe that's hard to find elsewhere. Instead of the high-rises and crowded boardwalks, you get mom-and-pop shops and friendly local restaurants. Nick's Seafood is located right on the water near Basin Bayou, so it makes the ideal post-paddle meal. Combine that with sunset views, fresh seafood, and reasonable prices, and you get the perfect place to add to your itinerary. Just note that Nick's Seafood is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
And if you want to dive into Freeport's impressive ecology, there's no better place to go than the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center, found inside the vast Nokuse Plantation. The center offers free programs and interpretive exhibits on biodiversity and conservation for school groups and summer camps, but is open to the public during limited hours in June and July. If you happen to be in the area during those months, you can stop by on Thursdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While in the city, you might also want to take advantage of how close Freeport is to the LaGrange Bayou, where Four Mile Creek meets Choctawhatchee Bay. The bayou, surrounding marshes, and all the paddling routes that take you through oyster bars and backwater channels are waiting to be explored just a short, seven-minute drive away. It's just one of the many great paddling spots around the area.
Paddling, fishing, and outdoor exploration in Freeport
Freeport is the ultimate playground for everyone who loves spending time on the water. If you're coming town with your own boat, you can always launch from either Grady Brown Park (which offers free parking, too) or Basin Bayou. Both offer direct access to the calm, tannin-colored waters of the bayous, surrounded by longleaf pines and cypresses, and the open waters of Choctawhatchee Bay.
Unfortunately, there aren't many outfitters or fishing charters in town. If you expand your search to the surrounding area, however, there are plenty within a 30-minute drive. Captain Steve's Adventures can get you out to Crab Island, a unique sandbar destination near Destin that's only accessible by boat. Stay Afloat rents paddleboards and kayaks in Santa Rosa Beach, while Miramar Beach Banana Boat Rides and Snorkeling offers a variety of water adventures, including dolphin cruises and parasailing.
And if you're more of an angler, you'll be happy to learn that the surrounding waters are home to everything from redfish and speckled trout to snapper and amberjack. Feel like you need some guidance? Guides like Captain Phil's Charters make it easy, since they know all the best spots, right baits, and perfect times.