This Quiet Beach Is One Of California's Best-Kept Secrets With Stunning Tide Pools And Playful Dolphins

Be it surfing, strolling, or sunbathing, the beaches in Southern California offer something for every kind of visitor. And while Venice Beach with its body builders and Huntington Beach's surfable waves may get all the attention, California's lengthy coast is home to numerous hidden beaches. If you're craving endless sunsets, long walks across the sand, and the chance to enjoy the ocean in peace, you will love Haskell's Beach.

Nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Bacara Santa Barbara and Sandpiper Golf Club in sleepy Goleta, Haskell's Beach is loved by locals but has remained mostly undiscovered by tourists or even visitors from neighboring towns. However, with a 4.5-star rating on Google, it's definitely a must-visit destination. At low tide, you can walk for 7 miles along the uncrowded beach, passing rugged bluffs, Haskell's Pier, and tide pools home to all manner of creatures.

Although the tide pools aren't as well known as the ones at nearby Carpinteria, a small town with "the world's safest beach," you can still spot sea stars, urchins, sea cucumbers, and crabs hiding between the rocks. Haskell's Beach is also a prime destination for birding. From the shore, look for four T-shaped towers off the coast. Once part of a pier used to transport oil, these structures are known locally as "Bird Island" and attract seabirds, including cormorants, gulls, and pelicans. Due to the beach's close proximity to the Santa Barbara Channel, dolphins visit Haskell's Beach year-round and can frequently be seen playing in the surf.