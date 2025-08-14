South Carolina's French-Inspired Restaurant In The Heart Of Charleston Offers European Charm And Trendy Luxury

Gourmands in South Carolina, rejoice! La Cave is a new French-inspired restaurant in the heart of Charleston that's primed to convince Francophiles they're dining in the dreamy South of France. It's a fitting culinary fate for diners in vibrant Charleston, a city revered for its striking European appearance mingled with southern charm. Helmed by owner Felix Landrum, whose parents hail from France, La Cave proudly parades its European lineage with petit plats, French wines, and a beguiling cocktail selection that shines in a sumptuous dining space where trendy luxury meets Old World enchantment.

Opened in October 2024, La Cave has quickly established a reputation as a one-of-a-kind Charleston standout. "Food is excellent, drinks are wonderfully crafted and very unique," rhapsodizes one Google review. "The service exceeds all expectations and the atmosphere is unlike any other space in Charleston."

From glowing chandeliers suspended above the marble bar to hand-painted portraiture overlooking the cozy dining room's cream-colored banquettes, La Cave immerses patrons in an elegant setting worthy of the French countryside. It isn't the first time Felix and his wife and partner, Leslie Landrum, designer of La Cave's interiors, have transported diners to France. In 2018, Felix opened the Parisian-inspired Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, located next door to La Cave on Charleston's iconic King Street. La Cave originally opened its doors as a place where diners could sip and nibble while waiting for their table at Felix. But La Cave, which means "the cellar," quickly became the star of its own show, enlivening the Holy City with to-die-for bites and booze that have palates swooning, "Vive la France."