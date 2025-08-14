South Carolina's French-Inspired Restaurant In The Heart Of Charleston Offers European Charm And Trendy Luxury
Gourmands in South Carolina, rejoice! La Cave is a new French-inspired restaurant in the heart of Charleston that's primed to convince Francophiles they're dining in the dreamy South of France. It's a fitting culinary fate for diners in vibrant Charleston, a city revered for its striking European appearance mingled with southern charm. Helmed by owner Felix Landrum, whose parents hail from France, La Cave proudly parades its European lineage with petit plats, French wines, and a beguiling cocktail selection that shines in a sumptuous dining space where trendy luxury meets Old World enchantment.
Opened in October 2024, La Cave has quickly established a reputation as a one-of-a-kind Charleston standout. "Food is excellent, drinks are wonderfully crafted and very unique," rhapsodizes one Google review. "The service exceeds all expectations and the atmosphere is unlike any other space in Charleston."
From glowing chandeliers suspended above the marble bar to hand-painted portraiture overlooking the cozy dining room's cream-colored banquettes, La Cave immerses patrons in an elegant setting worthy of the French countryside. It isn't the first time Felix and his wife and partner, Leslie Landrum, designer of La Cave's interiors, have transported diners to France. In 2018, Felix opened the Parisian-inspired Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, located next door to La Cave on Charleston's iconic King Street. La Cave originally opened its doors as a place where diners could sip and nibble while waiting for their table at Felix. But La Cave, which means "the cellar," quickly became the star of its own show, enlivening the Holy City with to-die-for bites and booze that have palates swooning, "Vive la France."
A taste of Southern France in the heart of Charleston
Just 10 small plates feature on La Cave's dainty menu, which showcases seafood and traditional French eats evocative of Provençal cuisine. To share, try the oysters in a refined elderberry mignonette or one of La Cave's luxurious caviar plates. You can savor a dollop of caviar atop a delicate swirl of pommes paillasson or as the briny pièce de résistance over deviled eggs. The apéro board and the pommes frites dressed with lemon-rosemary aioli are also crowd-pleasers. What not to share? Keep the delectable duck confit gnocchi, filet mignon tartine, and petit raclette burger all to yourself.
La Cave features a wonderful selection of French wines, cordials, and luxury whiskies that pair perfectly with its cuisine. For those with deep pockets, La Cave provides a wonderful excuse to indulge in a coveted swill of Louis XIII cognac, which goes for $415 a pop. As for the cocktails, they're rife with imagination and sexy French names. Standouts include a vodka blend mixed with Lilet Rosé and fig syrup called the Jean de Florette, as well as the Belle Fleur, a mingling of gin with heavenly ingredients like sweet-and-spicy velvet falernum and crème de violette liqueur. For maximum decadence, the Martini de Luxe is concocted with fromage fat-washed vodka and garnished with a caviar crisp.
La Cave opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, staying open until "late," according to its website. A delicious addition to the Charleston dining scene, La Cave continues in the tradition of bolstering South Carolina's reputation as one of the country's gastronomic powerhouses. Not only is the Palmetto State the home of the South's "Restaurant of the Year," it also boasts a string of award-winning eateries scattered along pristine, island beaches.