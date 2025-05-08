The South's 'Restaurant Of The Year' Is A Charming South Carolina Island Adventure With An Outdoor Kitchen

No trip to the South is complete without time spent cleaning plates and eyeballing menus full of good ol' Southern spice and flavor. From a hearty bowl of gumbo in New Orleans and plentiful barbecue joints in Texas to the South's most iconic food festival attended by celebrity chefs, good food is always the glory of the trip's itinerary. While South Carolina's Charleston is known for its romantic promenade and Southern mansions, it also holds an impressive culinary reputation in the region. In fact, Southern Living hailed one Charleston restaurant as the very best in the whole of the South when it named it the "Restaurant of the Year" in 2025. The overall vibe is described as one huge "backyard party" that feels like a five-star experience, which is more than enough to get you road-tripping down to South Carolina. Lost Isle is the place to be if you're looking for a fire-to-table meal that has a praiseworthy menu and an outdoor kitchen that makes the most of local, seasonal ingredients.

Lost Isle is where you'll discover a local experience and the best of international dishes and crafty cocktails in a restaurant where chandeliers casually hang from live oaks. Located off the Maybank Highway on John's Island, it was first opened in December 2023 and took no time in rising to popularity. The restaurant is completely open-air, with the dining area, kitchen, and bar area set outside so you can enjoy a meal under the stars. At the heart of the restaurant's menu is open-fire cooking, where the restaurant's founders — restaurateur T.J. Lynch, lead chef Josh Taylor, and entrepreneur Thomas Wilson — took inspiration from cultures that rely on fire cooking for slow-cooked, smoky meals. The restaurant offers wheelchair access and operates on walk-ins alone.