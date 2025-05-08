The South's 'Restaurant Of The Year' Is A Charming South Carolina Island Adventure With An Outdoor Kitchen
No trip to the South is complete without time spent cleaning plates and eyeballing menus full of good ol' Southern spice and flavor. From a hearty bowl of gumbo in New Orleans and plentiful barbecue joints in Texas to the South's most iconic food festival attended by celebrity chefs, good food is always the glory of the trip's itinerary. While South Carolina's Charleston is known for its romantic promenade and Southern mansions, it also holds an impressive culinary reputation in the region. In fact, Southern Living hailed one Charleston restaurant as the very best in the whole of the South when it named it the "Restaurant of the Year" in 2025. The overall vibe is described as one huge "backyard party" that feels like a five-star experience, which is more than enough to get you road-tripping down to South Carolina. Lost Isle is the place to be if you're looking for a fire-to-table meal that has a praiseworthy menu and an outdoor kitchen that makes the most of local, seasonal ingredients.
Lost Isle is where you'll discover a local experience and the best of international dishes and crafty cocktails in a restaurant where chandeliers casually hang from live oaks. Located off the Maybank Highway on John's Island, it was first opened in December 2023 and took no time in rising to popularity. The restaurant is completely open-air, with the dining area, kitchen, and bar area set outside so you can enjoy a meal under the stars. At the heart of the restaurant's menu is open-fire cooking, where the restaurant's founders — restaurateur T.J. Lynch, lead chef Josh Taylor, and entrepreneur Thomas Wilson — took inspiration from cultures that rely on fire cooking for slow-cooked, smoky meals. The restaurant offers wheelchair access and operates on walk-ins alone.
What to expect when eating and drinking at Lost Isle
When dining at Lost Isle, expect everything from shareable sides and platters to charcoal-grilled meats and plant-based dishes. The menu includes plenty of opportunity to indulge in smoky grilled food as well as food inspired by global travels infused into Southern favorites, like the popular curry braised collards which pair the much-loved Southern green with inspiration from a trip to Thailand. With one of the world's most famous seafood towns sitting on the Carolinas' border, it makes sense that visitors can expect to be treated to great seafood when visiting the region. Lost Isle accommodates seafood lovers with grilled shrimp and Fire-Roasted Sapelo Island Clams. A few creative drinks on the menu include the Down the Wabbit Hole, a smoky tequila-based cocktail with notes of lime, carrot, ginger, and agave, and the X-Presso, a coconut, cinnamon, amber rum concoction with house cold brew. There are also beers, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages available.
Not only is the menu exciting, but the care and attention is a testament to Southern hospitality. There is not much to do but sit back and soak up the chilled vibes as staff keep fires going, attend to each table by topping up drinks and bringing food over directly, and even ensure that you've got plenty of blankets to stay warm on chilly evenings. Lost Isle is an experience worth traveling to John's Island for. From the canopy walkway at the entrance and the towering pecan tree in the yard to the meals prepared in the midst of feasting and toasting, it has become an immersive dining experience where you watch chefs at work and smell your food before it arrives at your table. Add in the gentle Southern breeze and the laidback, fire-side garden party vibes and you'll see the appeal.