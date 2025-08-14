This Stunning Beach In Mexico Offers Pristine Water With Some Of The Best Snorkeling In The World

When you imagine Mexico, chances are you picture white sand beaches dotted with palapa dwellings. You might even picture their thatch roofs casting shadows over your tanned body. Mexico is indeed a trendy holiday destination that shows no signs of dying down in popularity. Travelers from all around the world are attracted to the Land of the Maya, where they feel inspired by its rich culture and exotic, free-spirited vibe. In fact, over 40 million vacationers cross Mexico's border every year.

If you, too, are craving a sand-in-the-toes type of vacay, you should book a trip to Balandra Beach, which is among the country's best beaches. Even beyond Mexico's coast, this tropical paradise ranked nineteenth on the 2025 ranking of The World's 50 Best Beaches. Situated along the littoral of Baja California Sur, 16 miles north of La Paz, an underrated, less-traveled, beautiful beach city, Balandra Beach is a jewel that boasts pristine waters. Since 2008, the beach has belonged to a natural sanctuary named Balandra Bay, encompassing seven seashores. However, Balandra Beach is the only one open to the public.

This sandy paradise is family-friendly with desert-like scenery and cacti-scattered hills that hug the bay. Since it's a protected area, visitors are required to purchase a bracelet for a small admission fee of 120 Mexican pesos (about $6) on their official CONANP website. Throughout the years, the sea has carved Balandra Beach's rocks into a mushroom-shaped mass, which is now one of the most-photographed tourist spots on the island. The rock formation is fondly known by the locals as "El Hongo" (the mushroom).