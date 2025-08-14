This Stunning Beach In Mexico Offers Pristine Water With Some Of The Best Snorkeling In The World
When you imagine Mexico, chances are you picture white sand beaches dotted with palapa dwellings. You might even picture their thatch roofs casting shadows over your tanned body. Mexico is indeed a trendy holiday destination that shows no signs of dying down in popularity. Travelers from all around the world are attracted to the Land of the Maya, where they feel inspired by its rich culture and exotic, free-spirited vibe. In fact, over 40 million vacationers cross Mexico's border every year.
If you, too, are craving a sand-in-the-toes type of vacay, you should book a trip to Balandra Beach, which is among the country's best beaches. Even beyond Mexico's coast, this tropical paradise ranked nineteenth on the 2025 ranking of The World's 50 Best Beaches. Situated along the littoral of Baja California Sur, 16 miles north of La Paz, an underrated, less-traveled, beautiful beach city, Balandra Beach is a jewel that boasts pristine waters. Since 2008, the beach has belonged to a natural sanctuary named Balandra Bay, encompassing seven seashores. However, Balandra Beach is the only one open to the public.
This sandy paradise is family-friendly with desert-like scenery and cacti-scattered hills that hug the bay. Since it's a protected area, visitors are required to purchase a bracelet for a small admission fee of 120 Mexican pesos (about $6) on their official CONANP website. Throughout the years, the sea has carved Balandra Beach's rocks into a mushroom-shaped mass, which is now one of the most-photographed tourist spots on the island. The rock formation is fondly known by the locals as "El Hongo" (the mushroom).
Snorkel in the crystal-clear waters of Balandra Beach
The turquoise waters of the bay are so inviting that you will regret not plunging into the Gulf of California's waves. Its color is so limpid that it creates a glass-like effect. And if you want to dive in and get a closer look at the area's sealife, then snorkeling is the perfect water activity. The bay can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and later from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Grab your mask to swim below the surface and immerse yourself in an idyllic under-the-sea landscape, or book a boat tour where you'll be shown Balandra Beach's breathtaking marvels. The company Sun Rider offers a 5-hour catamaran tour departing from La Paz to explore San Rafaelito and snorkel with sea lions, turtles, manta rays, and playful dolphins, before reaching the shores of Balandra Beach. One of the best things to do in Los Cabos is to explore the surrounding beaches. So even if you're staying in this more well-known Mexican destination, you can still book a two-hour boat trip with Cabo Adventures that takes you from Los Cabos to La Paz and Balandra Beach. The company supplies snorkeling kits, food, refreshments, and a much-appreciated open bar after the swim.
While swimming may be the most popular outdoor adventure, hiking from Playa Tecolote can also reward you with stunning views of the bay. However, to reach the beach, you'll have to drive for 30 minutes from La Paz. Once on the footpath, though, you'll be able to soak in the beauty of several heavenly, sandy shores that stretch out before Balandra. Bring comfortable walking shoes as you'll hike on rocky surfaces. Embrace every minute of a stress-free day as you watch the sun hide behind the horizon and pink shades paint the sky.