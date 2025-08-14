Rick Steves Tells Tourists To Look For These Specific Words To Find Authentic, Affordable Meals In Italy

Italy and great food go together like basil, tomato, and balsamic. In other words, they're a match made in heaven. Touring the fabled boot is a real whirlwind for any foodie, and the experts agree. Rick Steves — you know, only the fellow who's been guiding travelers through Europe since way back in 1976 — says that this corner of the continent keeps his taste buds interested more than just about any other out there. In fact, it's Italy that gave Rick Steves the best meal of his life, no less. On top of that, the land of pesto and pasta is consistently ranked among the best culinary destinations on the planet. So you know it's going to be yummy.

But how can you ensure that every plate of gnocchi, each salty lampredotto, and every spoonful of saffron-infused risotto is going to be top-notch? Steves has a few pointers on that count. The veteran travel maestro offers a guide to the various types of eateries and dishes that await in Italy — outlining what words to look out for when choosing a place to dine and perusing the menu. Needless to say, it makes interesting reading for anyone planning a tasting foray into the world of la cucina italiana.

Steves' guide opens with a few generic pointers, no doubt gleaned from decades of discovering hidden-gem restaurants in the backstreets of towns and cities from Naples in the south to Milan in the north. The general rule? Simplicity. You want places that are off the beaten path and away from the tourist centers. The ones packed with Italian patrons; the ones without professionally designed menus.