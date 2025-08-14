This Glacier-Fed Lake State Park In Washington Is A Haven For Camping, Hiking, And Exploring Wilderness

The great state of Washington is the stuff of dreams for travelers who like to pull on their trekking boots, conquer soaring peaks, see scenic waterfalls bigger than Niagara, ski until their legs are stiff — the list goes on. Look one way and you'll find one of the United States' largest rainforests. Look another, and you'll discover the epic vistas of the mountain-filled Cascade Loop. And somewhere in the middle of it all is a glacier-fed lake that goes by the name of Wenatchee.

This lake is the centerpiece of its own state park: Lake Wenatchee State Park. It encompasses just under 500 acres across both banks of its namesake river deep within the Cascade Mountains. As you might imagine, it's a veritable haven for outdoorsy pursuits. The warmer months convert the lake into a kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding hotspot, while winter opens up snowshoeing and cross-country skiing around the banks. You'll also find a handful of hiking paths, from one-mile strolls on the shoreline to hardcore six-milers that'll take all day. Plus, there are plenty of camping spots to find here.

Lake Wenatchee State Park is a short detour off U.S. Highway 2, a winding road that rolls through some of the most stunning landscapes in Washington, including the sylvan and ice-capped Cascades. Take that in from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and the drive will be about two hours. Coming from Spokane in the east, you'll need to cruise Interstate 90, which cranks up drive times to closer to three and a half hours.