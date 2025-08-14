This Glacier-Fed Lake State Park In Washington Is A Haven For Camping, Hiking, And Exploring Wilderness
The great state of Washington is the stuff of dreams for travelers who like to pull on their trekking boots, conquer soaring peaks, see scenic waterfalls bigger than Niagara, ski until their legs are stiff — the list goes on. Look one way and you'll find one of the United States' largest rainforests. Look another, and you'll discover the epic vistas of the mountain-filled Cascade Loop. And somewhere in the middle of it all is a glacier-fed lake that goes by the name of Wenatchee.
This lake is the centerpiece of its own state park: Lake Wenatchee State Park. It encompasses just under 500 acres across both banks of its namesake river deep within the Cascade Mountains. As you might imagine, it's a veritable haven for outdoorsy pursuits. The warmer months convert the lake into a kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding hotspot, while winter opens up snowshoeing and cross-country skiing around the banks. You'll also find a handful of hiking paths, from one-mile strolls on the shoreline to hardcore six-milers that'll take all day. Plus, there are plenty of camping spots to find here.
Lake Wenatchee State Park is a short detour off U.S. Highway 2, a winding road that rolls through some of the most stunning landscapes in Washington, including the sylvan and ice-capped Cascades. Take that in from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and the drive will be about two hours. Coming from Spokane in the east, you'll need to cruise Interstate 90, which cranks up drive times to closer to three and a half hours.
Camping at Lake Wenatchee State Park
Visitors to Lake Wenatchee State Park frequently sum up their trips to this corner of the Washington Cascades by commenting on the park's cleanliness, spacious camping sites, and the availability of gear rentals for water-based activities.
Indeed, pitching a tent here for a few days is one of the great joys of the park. There are two areas to pick from: the larger South Campground, featuring 100 sites, and the 55-site North Campground. The north is more developed and generally better for those traveling with RVs, while the south is remoter, quieter, and wilder. Many camping spots are tucked neatly under tall pine forests. Both campgrounds offer easy access to the lakeside for cooling off in the glacial water.
The two main campgrounds usually close during the colder months, though there is snow camping on offer within designated day-use areas for those hardy enough to brave the subzero temperatures of the Washington winter.
Hiking Lake Wenatchee and its surroundings
Despite its location deep within the rugged Cascades, Lake Wenatchee has some very approachable hiking routes. There are marked trails on either side of the river, both circling their way through the campgrounds and up along nearby ridges, or beside gushing waterways where salmon can be spotted under the shelter of the cedar forests. Neither path is more than 2.1 miles in total, so take them as leisurely as you wish and enjoy the views of the soaring peaks that pop up in the distance.
Another path whisks you through thick pockets of fir forest to Hidden Lake, a second body of water that's tucked away on the southern banks of Lake Wenatchee. Again, it's suitable for all ages and not overly challenging, but hikers will be rewarded with views of faraway glaciers and get to come face-to-face with some particularly gigantic pines along the way.
As the winter sets in and the snow falls, the whole area stands out as a fantastic place for snowshoeing. Occasional guided snow treks take place along the northern shores, revealing corners of the park that are only possible to see in the cold months. For views across the whole lake, consider conquering Nason Ridge, a snowshoe trail that opens to vistas of Dirtyface Peak in the distance to the northwest.