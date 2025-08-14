This Roman-Meets-Riviera Hotspot Is One Of Europe's Most Overcrowded Tourist Destinations

If asked which city in Italy is the most overcrowded with tourists, you may likely guess Venice, and you'd be almost correct. While Venice places second for overall tourism overkill, it didn't earn the top spot. That honor goes to a city not commonly on the American traveler's Italian vacation itinerary. According to a study by Demoskopika Institute (via ANSA), Italy's most touristed destination is a historic city on the Adriatic that's the birthplace of Italy's most iconic film director, Federico Fellini. It's located 89 miles from Bologna in Emilia-Romagna, the province that gave us Parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar. Widely recognized as one of Italy's party capitals, Rimini is the Italian city most negatively impacted by throngs of visitors.

Over 16 million overnight stays are recorded annually in Rimini, with a tourism density of 17,000 per square kilometer. The city also holds the record for tourism-related urban waste production per capita — not really the notoriety a city wants. In terms of the ratio of the number of tourists to residents, Bolzano and Venice surpass Rimini, which suggests that Rimini is a hotspot for Italians but perhaps less so with international visitors.

While its overtourism problem has the potential to impact its sustainability over time, Rimini still has a lot to offer visitors. From its Roman ruins, wild beach parties, and famously warm hospitality, Rimini is well worth a visit if you come at the right time and know what to expect. (But if you want the charm, minus the crowds, stick to these off-the-radar Italian towns.