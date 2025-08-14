Tucked In Oregon's Willamette Valley Is An Under-The-Radar Lakeside Escape For Laid-Back Outdoor Play

Dexter Lake accommodates all types of water vessels, including motorboats, sailboats, and stand-up paddleboards. At the time of this writing, rental prices range from $60 a day for a kayak to $425 daily for a pontoon boat. Paddlers have the option to glide on the lake's tranquil waters or head west to experience a portion of the Willamette River Water Trail. Fishing is a favorite pastime, and anglers can test their skills catching a variety of species, including rainbow trout and largemouth bass. The reservoir also hosts multiple events throughout the year, like rowing regattas and drag boat racing.

The reservoir is flanked by two parks, Dexter State Recreation Site and Lowell State Recreation Site. At both recreation sites, you can make use of the boat ramps and docks, settle in for a relaxing family picnic, or head down to the lakeshore for an invigorating swim. Dexter State Recreation Site even has an 18-hole disc golf course, which winds through the forest and provides picturesque views overlooking the lake. For an easy hike, take the path from Dexter State Recreation Site to Elijah Bristow State Park, which contains an additional 10 miles of multi-use trails.

If you're looking to embark on a more serious hiking or mountain biking excursion, Dexter is an excellent base camp, with access to trails that lead into the Cascade Range and Willamette National Forest. Eagles Rest Trail, a 4.9-mile out-and-back with 1,332 feet of elevation gain, lies just south of town. Farther east, you can trek the challenging Eula Ridge Trail, an 8.4-mile out-and-back that ascends over 3,500 feet as you make your way to the peak of Hardesty Mountain. Be sure to wear appropriate footwear, bring plenty of water, and watch for the blooming wildflowers.