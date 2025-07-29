Just Outside Eugene Is Oregon's Hidden Valley Of Orchards, River Trails, And Literary Legacy

Pleasant Hill's name fits its description. The Pacific Northwest is known for its majestic outdoors, and Pleasant Hill is no exception. Much of the area's natural beauty is accessible to the public, whether in the form of recreation spaces like parks and trails or orchards and family farms that serve visitors and the community. During your trip to Pleasant Hill, visit A & M Family Farms and get a close-up look of how local produce is grown and harvested. Indulge in homemade breads and desserts, farm-raised meats and eggs, and produce grown in Pleasant Valley soil. For seasonal fun, pick your own strawberries in the summer and pumpkins in the fall.

Aside from farm-grown goods, Pleasant Hill's open-air attractions include scenic mountain and river landscapes. Explore Mount Pisgah from the south summit on Dery Road. Take the east trailhead and take in the views from the Howard Buford Recreation Area. For picturesque river trails and another way to access Mount Pisgah, venture 20 minutes down the road to the Coast Fork Willamette River. If you're interested in boat access, enter through the Cloverdale Access to find a quick trail to a beach area or from Dilley Landing under the bridge. Bring your own kayak or canoe for small-scale boating all year.