Just Outside Eugene Is Oregon's Hidden Valley Of Orchards, River Trails, And Literary Legacy
Oregon's incredible natural landscapes stun visitors and locals alike year after year. The northwestern state is most recognized for its Pacific coastlines, Crater Lake National Park, and character-filled cities like Portland and Eugene. Oregon's popular cities and coveted outdoor attractions are littered with hidden gems nearby, like a quirky town with antiques, cafes, and movie fame situated between Portland and Eugene. Among Oregon's underrated spots is a pleasant, hidden valley of orchards, river trails, and literary legacy just outside of Eugene.
Pleasant Hill, Oregon is a compact town less than 15 minutes from Eugene with its own set of natural wonders and history. To experience family-owned farms and orchards, trails for hiking and boating, and the place that inspired one of America's great novelists, you don't have to fly over the cuckoo's nest. Instead, head to Lane County and discover the wonder of Pleasant Hill, roughly 10 minutes from the University of Oregon and the city of Eugene.
Farms and trails in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill's name fits its description. The Pacific Northwest is known for its majestic outdoors, and Pleasant Hill is no exception. Much of the area's natural beauty is accessible to the public, whether in the form of recreation spaces like parks and trails or orchards and family farms that serve visitors and the community. During your trip to Pleasant Hill, visit A & M Family Farms and get a close-up look of how local produce is grown and harvested. Indulge in homemade breads and desserts, farm-raised meats and eggs, and produce grown in Pleasant Valley soil. For seasonal fun, pick your own strawberries in the summer and pumpkins in the fall.
Aside from farm-grown goods, Pleasant Hill's open-air attractions include scenic mountain and river landscapes. Explore Mount Pisgah from the south summit on Dery Road. Take the east trailhead and take in the views from the Howard Buford Recreation Area. For picturesque river trails and another way to access Mount Pisgah, venture 20 minutes down the road to the Coast Fork Willamette River. If you're interested in boat access, enter through the Cloverdale Access to find a quick trail to a beach area or from Dilley Landing under the bridge. Bring your own kayak or canoe for small-scale boating all year.
Authors and literary inspiration in Pleasant Hills
Though you might not be familiar with the town of Pleasant Hill, you may have heard of one of their most famous alumni. Ken Kesey was a highly acclaimed novelist of the 20th century who authored significant literary works such as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Kesey spent the majority of his life in Oregon, and created a bulk of the writing later in his career while living on his grandparent's old dairy farm in Pleasant Hill.
If you plan on making the trip to Pleasant Hill, the closest international airport is the Portland International Airport less than a two-hour drive away. The airport just so happens to be in the "quietest city in America" and the perfect destination out West for an unusually tranquil urban vacation. On your way to Pleasant Hill, there is plenty more natural beauty to enjoy out your window. Consider taking this scenic Oregon drive between Portland and Eugene that has emerald forests, rivers, and mountain views, and don't forget your copy of your favorite Kesey novel.