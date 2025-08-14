This Tiny Idaho Town Is Surrounded By Granite Peaks, Scenic Hot Springs, And World-Class Climbing
Whether you're soaking in the serene shores of Lake Pend Oreille or taking on one of America's wildest thru-hikes, Idaho is dotted with off-the-beaten-path small towns that are excellent bases for your outdoor adventure in the wild. One of these towns is nestled near some of the best rock climbing in the country and fantastic hot springs. If you're looking for a soak and recovery as majestic as the views from atop the jagged granite peaks, followed by a delicious steak dinner washed down with the Milky Way, little Almo (with roughly 150 residents) beckons.
Before Almo was founded in 1881, nearly a quarter of a million pioneers bound for California crossed the high deserts of southern Idaho. As pioneers and miners trekked westward, the nearby City of Rocks was a key point along the California Trail. The small town traces its roots to a post office that is now housed in the Tracy General Store, which has been open since 1894. The owners keep an antique cash register behind the counter, and the store has basic supplies that you'll need while venturing out, including gasoline.
Tiny Almo is far off the beaten path, nestled along the border between Idaho and Utah, with the nearest major commercial airport being over two hours away in Salt Lake City. From the closest highway — Interstate 84 — you'll drive approximately 45 minutes south into beautiful desert mountains along the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway. Unless you have AT&T, you may have poor service in this part of the state. Be sure to download any maps to your device before setting off, and get groceries in Burley.
The quiet town near the silent city
Almo sits less than 3 miles north of one of the quietest "cities" in the country, the City of Rocks. This 14,407-acre National Reserve is as world-renowned for climbing as it is for stargazing, due primarily to the incredible geology of Southern Idaho. This part of the state is part of the vast Basin and Range covering much of the American West. However, the City of Rocks has unique, massive granite rock structures formed when the planet's crust stretched, pushed outward, and became exposed to weathering and erosion. These unique geological features include tafoni, arches, and towering spires ranging from 30 feet to 600 feet, which make up hundreds of the world's best climbing routes.
The City of Rocks has over 1,000 traditional and sport climbing routes ranging from 5.6 (beginner) to 5.14 (expert), with the aptly named "Bloody Fingers" (5.10a) and "Crack of Doom" (5.11c) being two of the most well-known. Although beginners can toprope at some popular routes such as "Wheat Thin," experienced climbers recommend doing so during the week, as the park gets crowded on weekends and in the summer.
If you'd prefer to explore with your feet–or on two wheels, you can climb or bike throughout. Rockhounds and hikers will love traversing up the quick Bath Rock Trail, where you can watch climbers or climb the fixed rebar to a gorgeous view below. The visitors center is closed on Federal Holidays, and outside of the peak months (April 15to October 31) is also closed on Sunday and Monday. Be sure to bring plenty of sunscreen, as there is little tree cover, and stay hydrated. Outside of summer months, the water will likely be turned off.
Where to eat and stay in Almo, Idaho
Despite being in the middle of the desert, don't forget your bathing suit! On the way in, you'll pass Durfee Hot Springs, a charming, family-owned hot springs resort. After a rockin' day on the trail or on the crags, unwind and soothe your tired muscles, no matter which season you visit. The resort was reopened nearly 20 years ago after major renovations to the three pools and uses natural, chemical-free hot springs waters. Reviewers on Yelp and Google Maps note them being clean and affordable, with one daily entry pass starting at $10 for adults and $8 for kids, veterans, and seniors. If you're looking for a cozy place to stay, the hot springs also operates an Airbnb on-site.
Almo may be one of the last places you'd expect to find one of Idaho's best steaks, but you'll find the Old West-themed Almo Inn and Outpost Steakhouse cooking up tasty ribeyes, half-pound burgers, and offering a handful of vegetarian options, including impossible burgers and an all-you-can-eat salad bar. The charming inn offers affordable and modern rooms and cabins named after iconic Western cities and namesakes, along with picturesque mountain views from the patio. If pizza and beer are more your style, Rock City Mercantile and Pizza has you covered with a wide range of choices for both.
Travelers who are bringing a trailer or prefer a tent have plenty of options around the granite behemoths; the City of Rocks has 69 primitive campsites with picnic tables and fire rings. However, if you're looking for bathrooms, showers, and more modern comforts, consider staying next door in Castle Rocks State Park at Smoky Mountain Campground.