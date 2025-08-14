This Tiny Idaho Town Is Surrounded By Granite Peaks, Scenic Hot Springs, And World-Class Climbing

Whether you're soaking in the serene shores of Lake Pend Oreille or taking on one of America's wildest thru-hikes, Idaho is dotted with off-the-beaten-path small towns that are excellent bases for your outdoor adventure in the wild. One of these towns is nestled near some of the best rock climbing in the country and fantastic hot springs. If you're looking for a soak and recovery as majestic as the views from atop the jagged granite peaks, followed by a delicious steak dinner washed down with the Milky Way, little Almo (with roughly 150 residents) beckons.

Before Almo was founded in 1881, nearly a quarter of a million pioneers bound for California crossed the high deserts of southern Idaho. As pioneers and miners trekked westward, the nearby City of Rocks was a key point along the California Trail. The small town traces its roots to a post office that is now housed in the Tracy General Store, which has been open since 1894. The owners keep an antique cash register behind the counter, and the store has basic supplies that you'll need while venturing out, including gasoline.

Tiny Almo is far off the beaten path, nestled along the border between Idaho and Utah, with the nearest major commercial airport being over two hours away in Salt Lake City. From the closest highway — Interstate 84 — you'll drive approximately 45 minutes south into beautiful desert mountains along the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway. Unless you have AT&T, you may have poor service in this part of the state. Be sure to download any maps to your device before setting off, and get groceries in Burley.