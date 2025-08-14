Oregon's Beautiful River With An Unfortunate Name Winds Through A Remote Trail Offering Serenity And Views
Judging by the names, Oregon's inhabitants seem to really dislike their state's bodies of water. Devil's Lake, Dead River, and the since-renamed Dead Indian Creek all call the Beaver State home. But Oregon's stark Malheur River may have the most unfortunate name of all: it's French for "misfortune." The moniker is undeserved because this beautiful waterway in eastern Oregon winds through sand-colored hills, canyon walls, and a trail with gorgeous views.
Travelers can reach the river via Boise Airport, the closest major transit hub. From there, you're an hour's drive from the river's easternmost point. But to get to its "Wild and Scenic" stretch, you'll need to make the four-hour drive to the Malheur National Forest. There, the river's most dramatic section runs from Bosenburg Creek to the forest's edge.
Clearly, this is more of a road trip scenario than a weekend away. So hop in the car and make an adventure of it. You can stay overnight in nearby Baker City, an underappreciated base for outdoor adventure, which is about two and a half hours away by car from the river. Or head over to Joseph, Oregon's scenic "Little Switzerland," a town blessed with the beauty of the Wallowa Mountains. Eastern Oregon is a sparsely inhabited landscape, so expect a lot of driving to reach accommodations. The nearby town of John Day, about 90 minutes away from the Malheur, offers inns and suites that run about $150 per night.
Hiking along the Malheur River
The Malheur River's eponymous hiking trail offers a diverse range of landscapes and vistas, ideal for dedicated hikers and casual strollers alike. The route runs 7.6 miles one-way. Remember that the trail isn't a loop, so you'll need a car or a pickup waiting at the other end. Trekkers will see diverse flora, switching from old-growth pine to ancient larch trees. Along the way, the terrain passes by 1,000-foot canyon walls as it makes a steep ascent to Hog Flat, a plateau above the canyon. Visitors can also cast a fishing line for red band trout while osprey and eagles fly overhead.
The serenity and secluded nature of the trail are par for the course in the state's eastern half, which has some of Oregon's most underrated destinations for a quiet vacation. This lightly used trek does have a dark side, though, as rattlesnakes make an appearance in the summer and fall. So be careful to ensure your visit to the Malheur doesn't live up to its name.
The river's odd title came from French Canadian trappers, after Native Americans pilfered beaver furs destined for the North West Company, a Montreal-based firm specializing in pelts. Fur trapper Peter Skene Ogden gave the river its moniker in 1826, labeling it "River au Malheur," or "River of the Misfortune." Yet, with all the scenery and calming isolation on offer here, you'd be forgiven for blanking on the river's name entirely.