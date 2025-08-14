Oregon's Beautiful River With An Unfortunate Name Winds Through A Remote Trail Offering Serenity And Views

Judging by the names, Oregon's inhabitants seem to really dislike their state's bodies of water. Devil's Lake, Dead River, and the since-renamed Dead Indian Creek all call the Beaver State home. But Oregon's stark Malheur River may have the most unfortunate name of all: it's French for "misfortune." The moniker is undeserved because this beautiful waterway in eastern Oregon winds through sand-colored hills, canyon walls, and a trail with gorgeous views.

Travelers can reach the river via Boise Airport, the closest major transit hub. From there, you're an hour's drive from the river's easternmost point. But to get to its "Wild and Scenic" stretch, you'll need to make the four-hour drive to the Malheur National Forest. There, the river's most dramatic section runs from Bosenburg Creek to the forest's edge.

Clearly, this is more of a road trip scenario than a weekend away. So hop in the car and make an adventure of it. You can stay overnight in nearby Baker City, an underappreciated base for outdoor adventure, which is about two and a half hours away by car from the river. Or head over to Joseph, Oregon's scenic "Little Switzerland," a town blessed with the beauty of the Wallowa Mountains. Eastern Oregon is a sparsely inhabited landscape, so expect a lot of driving to reach accommodations. The nearby town of John Day, about 90 minutes away from the Malheur, offers inns and suites that run about $150 per night.