Passport Stamps Are Becoming A Thing Of The Past, And These Countries Are Discontinuing Them Very Soon

One of the reasons to hold onto your old, expired passport used to be nostalgia. You could flip through the pages, see all the colorful stamps. and conjure up many memories from your travels. You still need a passport to travel internationally, but passport stamps are slowly being replaced by digital systems across the world. The European Union (EU) has announced it will implement a new Entry/Exit System, or EES, using digital technology to streamline passport control. Travelers' information will be collected and stored electronically, removing the need for a physical stamp to confirm entry and exit dates.

The EES is slated to start on October 12, 2025, and it will be in place at all border entry points by April 10, 2026. This new system will apply to the 29 countries in Europe's Schengen border-free area. That includes most countries of the EU countries — though not Ireland or Cyprus — with the addition of Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland. Here is the full list of countries phasing out the stamps: