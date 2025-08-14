One Of Europe's Most Underrated National Parks Is An Affordable, Wild Wonderland Of Glacial Lakes And Canyons

The park is home to 18 breathtaking glacial lakes, which are nicknamed the "mountain eyes." Surrounded by forest and mountain peaks, Black Lake (Crno Jezero) is the biggest and perhaps most well known, located an easy 1.9-mile walk from Žabljak, the main town located inside the park. You can rent a boat on Black Lake for 10 euros (under $12) or go for a dip in its refreshing waters during the warmer months. The lake is chilly (around 68 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer and completely freezes over in the winter.

Hiking is one of the best things to do in Durmitor National Park to really embrace the natural beauty all around you. With more than 50 peaks surpassing 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) in altitude, the highest is Bobotov Kuk, standing at an impressive 2,523 meters (8,278 feet) tall. This is one of the more challenging hikes and is mainly for the well-versed hikers. The 6.1-mile hike takes around five to seven hours to complete and is best attempted between June and September for the safest weather conditions. You can also do a walk near the Tara Canyon, famous for being Europe's deepest gorge. The 4.3-mile trek from Žabljak to the lofty Mount Ćurevac viewpoint affords unparalleled views of the astounding canyon. If it's more of a gentle, slow hike you're after, there are plenty of those, too. For example, the 2.5-mile serene circular walk through the pine trees around Black Lake takes a few leisurely hours and provides lovely views of the mysteriously dark lake.

While hiking is a great way to explore the national park, you can also do some scenic driving. Cruise the Sedlo Pass from Piva Lake to Žabljak and take in all the wild and rugged beauty the park has to offer from the comfort of your warm car.