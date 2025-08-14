One Of Europe's Most Underrated National Parks Is An Affordable, Wild Wonderland Of Glacial Lakes And Canyons
Bordering Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, and Albania, Montenegro is not just home to one of Europe's most underrated national parks, but the entire country itself is one of Europe's most underrated gems. Montenegro doesn't get the glory its northern neighbor Croatia does, yet it's home to beautiful beaches with crystal-clear water like the ones along the Dalmatian Coast, minus the crowds. Like its southern neighbor, Albania, Montenegro also boasts beautiful national parks and delicious Mediterranean menus without the expensive price tags of nearby Croatia and Greece.
Montenegro is home to five diverse and jaw-dropping national parks. However, it's Durmitor National Park, the biggest of the five, that is one of the most underrated across the continent. It gives its fellow European national parks — like Triglav National Park, a Slovenian gem that's one of Europe's oldest national parks, or Saxon Switzerland National Park, a beautiful German park with unique landscapes — a run for their money.
Durmitor's landscape was carved by glaciers, resulting in an abundance of glacial lakes, craggy mountain peaks, and beautiful canyons. It became a national park in 1952, and in 1980, it earned a spot on UNESCO's List of World Natural and Cultural Heritage sites. Offering hikes through valleys to icy plunges in glittering lakes, this park is a must visit on your trip to Montenegro.
What to see and do in Durmitor National Park
The park is home to 18 breathtaking glacial lakes, which are nicknamed the "mountain eyes." Surrounded by forest and mountain peaks, Black Lake (Crno Jezero) is the biggest and perhaps most well known, located an easy 1.9-mile walk from Žabljak, the main town located inside the park. You can rent a boat on Black Lake for 10 euros (under $12) or go for a dip in its refreshing waters during the warmer months. The lake is chilly (around 68 degrees Fahrenheit) in summer and completely freezes over in the winter.
Hiking is one of the best things to do in Durmitor National Park to really embrace the natural beauty all around you. With more than 50 peaks surpassing 2,000 meters (6,562 feet) in altitude, the highest is Bobotov Kuk, standing at an impressive 2,523 meters (8,278 feet) tall. This is one of the more challenging hikes and is mainly for the well-versed hikers. The 6.1-mile hike takes around five to seven hours to complete and is best attempted between June and September for the safest weather conditions. You can also do a walk near the Tara Canyon, famous for being Europe's deepest gorge. The 4.3-mile trek from Žabljak to the lofty Mount Ćurevac viewpoint affords unparalleled views of the astounding canyon. If it's more of a gentle, slow hike you're after, there are plenty of those, too. For example, the 2.5-mile serene circular walk through the pine trees around Black Lake takes a few leisurely hours and provides lovely views of the mysteriously dark lake.
While hiking is a great way to explore the national park, you can also do some scenic driving. Cruise the Sedlo Pass from Piva Lake to Žabljak and take in all the wild and rugged beauty the park has to offer from the comfort of your warm car.
Things to know if you're planning to visit Durmitor National Park
The entry fee for the park is only €5 (under $6), a bargain when considering everything you can see and do in this magical place. There's also the option to buy the annual pass, which allows unlimited entry to all of Montenegro's national parks for just €13.50 (under $16). The park is open year-round, with summer being the most popular time to visit. However, with snow covering the mountain peaks and the lakes all frozen over, Durmitor is shockingly beautiful in winter. Another bonus is that the town of Žabljak (in the park) is Montenegro's main ski resort between December and March. Best of all, skiing in Montenegro costs a fraction of what people would pay in popular Alps ski resorts not too far away. Lift tickets start at just €15 (under $20) for a full-day adult ski pass at the Ski Centar Savin Kuk Žabljak.
If you are planning a visit to Durmitor National Park, the international Podgorica Airport in Montenegro's capital city is only around a two-hour drive from Žabljak. And if you happen to be visiting nearby Balkan countries, Žabljak is only a three-hour car journey from Dubrovnik, Croatia and four hours from Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina. If you're taking public transport, several buses travel between the park and several cities in Montenegro every day, including from Podgorica (a trip of around two hours and 30 minutes), Nikšić (a trip of around one hour and 20 minutes), and Pljevlja (a trip of around one hour and 30 minutes).