South Carolina's Prettiest Beaches Thrive On This Coastal Region With Seafood, Quiet Shores, And Idyllic Rentals

All you really need for a dreamy seaside getaway is glittering sand and lots of sun. At Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations, you'll find that in spades. If you'd rather avoid the crowds, consider a trip to nearby Sandy Island, a little-known, car-free getaway. However, the dazzling South Carolina coastline hides an abundance of many other scenic beaches in plain sight. That said, for miles of pristine seashores surrounded by serene nature, make your way to the Hammock Coast — a vast stretch of sandbanks and salt marshes spread across six quaint waterfront towns.

Pawleys Island is perhaps the most notable. A barrier island where the Pawleys Island rope hammock was born, it's how the area earned its relaxed moniker. Also part of the Hammock Coast is Murrells Inlet, a fishing village known as the seafood capital of South Carolina, with the quiet shores of Garden City and Litchfield on either side. Historic Georgetown is situated along the peaceful inlet formed by the jutting peninsula of Pawleys Island, and, a little further inland, Andrews sits on the banks of the Black River.

If you're driving from Charleston, the Hammock Coast is roughly 90 minutes away. Meanwhile, the journey from Myrtle Beach takes half the time. Despite being so close to such bustling tourist hotspots, the quiet communities of the Hammock Coast feel like entering an oasis of calm. You'll find so much more than sugary sands for sunbathing here; hit the aquamarine waves on a kayak tour, go dolphin spotting, or take a sunset cruise. Boardwalks along the waterfront are also ideal for a romantic stroll, and you can find yourself a cozy beach rental or fancy coastal resort to bask in the atmosphere while splurging on the freshest seafood in the state.