South Carolina's Prettiest Beaches Thrive On This Coastal Region With Seafood, Quiet Shores, And Idyllic Rentals
All you really need for a dreamy seaside getaway is glittering sand and lots of sun. At Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations, you'll find that in spades. If you'd rather avoid the crowds, consider a trip to nearby Sandy Island, a little-known, car-free getaway. However, the dazzling South Carolina coastline hides an abundance of many other scenic beaches in plain sight. That said, for miles of pristine seashores surrounded by serene nature, make your way to the Hammock Coast — a vast stretch of sandbanks and salt marshes spread across six quaint waterfront towns.
Pawleys Island is perhaps the most notable. A barrier island where the Pawleys Island rope hammock was born, it's how the area earned its relaxed moniker. Also part of the Hammock Coast is Murrells Inlet, a fishing village known as the seafood capital of South Carolina, with the quiet shores of Garden City and Litchfield on either side. Historic Georgetown is situated along the peaceful inlet formed by the jutting peninsula of Pawleys Island, and, a little further inland, Andrews sits on the banks of the Black River.
If you're driving from Charleston, the Hammock Coast is roughly 90 minutes away. Meanwhile, the journey from Myrtle Beach takes half the time. Despite being so close to such bustling tourist hotspots, the quiet communities of the Hammock Coast feel like entering an oasis of calm. You'll find so much more than sugary sands for sunbathing here; hit the aquamarine waves on a kayak tour, go dolphin spotting, or take a sunset cruise. Boardwalks along the waterfront are also ideal for a romantic stroll, and you can find yourself a cozy beach rental or fancy coastal resort to bask in the atmosphere while splurging on the freshest seafood in the state.
Waterfront fun and culture around the Hammock Coast
Head directly to Pawleys Island for miles of windswept seashores fringed with swaying beachgrass. Get your toes sandy and hair salty on the Atlantic coast side, or explore the mysterious marshes and swampy waterways further inland. Anglers can cast a line at Pawleys Island Pier, while beachcombers on the hunt for seashells might chance upon a shark tooth if they're lucky. Just up the coast is Litchfield Beach, where secluded shores and calm waves are perfect for family fun. Those who would rather stay dry should head to Brookgreen Gardens, in Murrells Inlet, located just a 15-minute drive north. Featuring majestic sculptures within a tranquil garden, it is a thrilling afternoon diversion.
For more fun on the water, let Blue Wave Adventures in Murrells Inlet take you on a spectacular dolphin tour around the marshy estuaries. Meanwhile, small-town vibes amidst woodland tranquility are abundant in Andrews. There, you can venture up the paddle trail along the Black River to find great spots for fishing and birdwatching.
Fascinating museums and nostalgic architecture beckon you to Georgetown, just 20 minutes west of Pawleys Island. The town was founded in the late 1720s, and the wonderfully preserved historic district boasts a romantic boardwalk (called the Harborwalk) for breezy strolls and stunning sunset views over the Sampit River. Learn about the Palmetto State's fascinating seafaring past at the South Carolina Maritime Museum, or head to the Kaminski House Museum, located at the end of the Harborwalk, for a delightful visit. This historic colonial-style mansion takes visitors on a tour of opulent rooms filled with Tiffany silverware and antique furniture, and is a "fun step back in time," according to TripAdvisor.
Great places to dine and stay in the Hammock Coast
You can't holiday in the Hammock Coast without indulging in the seafood. If you're in Murrells Inlet, try the Dead Dog Saloon for waterfront dining with live music and a fun atmosphere. Loved by locals and vacationers alike for its great service with a side of Southern charm, the hush puppies and peel-and-eat-shrimp are perennial crowd-pleasers. Drunken Jack's is another great spot rated as a 2024 Travelers' Choice on TripAdvisor. There, you can enjoy crab cakes, half-shell oysters, and stuffed flounder with fantastic views of the marina.
For an upscale dining experience in Pawleys Island, head to Bistro 217. You'll find both locals and tourists enjoying an al fresco meal at the snazzy courtyard bar, or tucked indoors for a more cozy atmosphere. Try the pan-seared lobster with scallops, or perhaps the quick-fried calamari. If you're after some Southern comfort food, head to Rustic Table, also on Pawley's Island. The shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and po-boy are top-rated, with generous portions. Vacationers in Georgetown should stop for the delicious seafood at Between The Antlers near the boardwalk. Lunch, dinner, and raw bar options can be enjoyed against serene harbor views.
Staying overnight makes for a truly unforgettable coastal getaway. The Pelican Inn on Pawleys Island is a delightful bed and breakfast amidst the tranquil marshes, while the rustic Sea View Inn offers easy access to the sand. Meanwhile, over in Georgetown, the elegant suites at The George Hotel will be a welcome respite after a busy day out. Enjoy cocktails and fresh seafood at the on-site restaurant before calling it a night. With spellbinding beach days and swashbuckling adventures awaiting, make South Carolina's Hammock Coast your go-to vacation spot.