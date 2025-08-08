Hiking Accidents In Italy's Dolomite Mountains Are Spiking This Summer, And A Rescue Might Cost You Big Time

Traveling through Italy's Dolomite Mountains offers breathtaking views, but it has also become one of the most dangerous vacation destinations in the country. The Dolomites, part of the Italian Alps, attract travelers from around the world to hike amid their jagged peaks. But this year's hiking high season – typically during summer when the trails are free from most snow– has been particularly deadly, with costly rescues and dozens of fatalities.

"We've had 83 fatalities and five people missing just in the first month of the summer holidays," Maurizio Dellantonio, the national head of the Italian Alpine Rescue, told The Telegraph. "That is nearly three fatalities a day. We are carrying out 20% more rescues compared to the average."

Accidents can happen to anyone at any time, but one potential reason that more people are getting in trouble is that they aren't prepared for what they're getting themselves into; many hikes and trails in the Dolomites are very steep and challenging. Another factor drawing people to the mountains right now is the heatwave hitting parts of Europe, including Italy. Not all of those visitors may have the right skills or equipment required to be there.