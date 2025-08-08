Hiking Accidents In Italy's Dolomite Mountains Are Spiking This Summer, And A Rescue Might Cost You Big Time
Traveling through Italy's Dolomite Mountains offers breathtaking views, but it has also become one of the most dangerous vacation destinations in the country. The Dolomites, part of the Italian Alps, attract travelers from around the world to hike amid their jagged peaks. But this year's hiking high season – typically during summer when the trails are free from most snow– has been particularly deadly, with costly rescues and dozens of fatalities.
"We've had 83 fatalities and five people missing just in the first month of the summer holidays," Maurizio Dellantonio, the national head of the Italian Alpine Rescue, told The Telegraph. "That is nearly three fatalities a day. We are carrying out 20% more rescues compared to the average."
Accidents can happen to anyone at any time, but one potential reason that more people are getting in trouble is that they aren't prepared for what they're getting themselves into; many hikes and trails in the Dolomites are very steep and challenging. Another factor drawing people to the mountains right now is the heatwave hitting parts of Europe, including Italy. Not all of those visitors may have the right skills or equipment required to be there.
Search and rescue comes at a cost in the Italian Dolomite Mountains, so be prepared
Beyond the risk of losing your life, if search and rescue (SAR) teams have to be deployed to come and save you from a precarious situation in the Italian Dolomites, it could also come with a hefty price tag, as some tourists found out firsthand this summer. One such incident occurred near the Ferrata Berti, which was closed in June 2025 because of rockfall. A British tourist ignoring closure signs and went on the route anyway; he became trapped and required a rescue that involved multiple SAR team members and two helicopters. He was fined $16,400.
Keep yourself — and your wallet — as safe as possible when you travel. If you know you're going to be hiking or climbing in a dangerous area, consider buying travel insurance. Make sure the travel insurance coverage specifically includes SAR situations. And, of course, always obey trail closures and warning signs.
To help avoid becoming a statistic, make sure that when you travel to this area — or any mountainous region – you are prepared with the right gear, including quality boots. Consider exploring with a guided tour, and whether you go alone or with a group, research on the hikes and routes you plan to take. Don't overestimate your hiking skills; it's always better to take it easy and be safe than to push too hard and end up in trouble.