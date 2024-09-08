The Most Dangerous Vacation Destinations In Italy, According To Research

Whether they choose to wander through the Chianti Hills in Tuscany (Italy's best destination for wine lovers), take in the breathtaking majesty of the northern Alps, or see Rome for the first time, many travelers have included a trip to this Mediterranean country on their bucket lists. With its charm, scenic beauty, and amazing cuisine, the locale ranks among the most-visited European nations for good reason. Yet, as is the case everywhere in the world, some areas in Italy are certainly safer than others.

While we would never suggest that you shouldn't travel to Italy, certain popular vacation destinations within the country pose something of a risk. Though you should always take crime rates and advisories into consideration when traveling, they are not the sole determiner of danger at a given spot. Natural hazards, road conditions, risky hiking trails, and wild animals should also be on the forefront of a traveler's mind. To create our list of Italian destinations with potentially perilous elements, we collected information from several sources, such as news outlets and studies. You'll find a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this article.