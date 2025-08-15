Florida's Award-Winning Themed Community In Daytona Beach Is An Ideal Retirement Spot If You're A 'Parrothead'

Living in retirement can look like lounging on the beach or drinking at the pool, playing pickleball with friends or dancing to live music under the stars. One retirement community in Florida combines all of that with a uniquely Jimmy Buffett-themed take on carefree coastal living. As one of the best states to retire to in the U.S., retirees have lots of options when seeking out a place to settle down in Florida, but perhaps none are as lively and fun-focused as Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach. And if you're a Parrothead, this community is especially designed for you, with Jimmy Buffett dance nights, menu items named after Buffett songs, and a general pink-and-blue look and feel that embodies "Margaritaville."

The community, open to those 55 and over, has three locations, though its Daytona Beach location was the first and continues to thrive. It was named one of the Top 100 Amenities Communities of 2025 by Ideal-Living Magazine and won a Silver Award for Best Lifestyle Program for a Community from The Nationals in 2023. Latitude Margaritaville hinges on a shared appreciation for Buffett above all else. When it launched in 2017, people camped in the sales center parking lot to get first dibs on a home here. Several of the residents participate in Buffett cover bands, and political divides are put aside to such an extent that the community even voted to prohibit election signs on lawns in 2020. There's a sense of neighborhood spirit and collective enjoyment that dominates Latitude Margaritaville. "We go to each other's homes, we dance, we bring hors d'oeuvres," said resident Lana Byer in The New York Times.