Florida's Award-Winning Themed Community In Daytona Beach Is An Ideal Retirement Spot If You're A 'Parrothead'
Living in retirement can look like lounging on the beach or drinking at the pool, playing pickleball with friends or dancing to live music under the stars. One retirement community in Florida combines all of that with a uniquely Jimmy Buffett-themed take on carefree coastal living. As one of the best states to retire to in the U.S., retirees have lots of options when seeking out a place to settle down in Florida, but perhaps none are as lively and fun-focused as Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach. And if you're a Parrothead, this community is especially designed for you, with Jimmy Buffett dance nights, menu items named after Buffett songs, and a general pink-and-blue look and feel that embodies "Margaritaville."
The community, open to those 55 and over, has three locations, though its Daytona Beach location was the first and continues to thrive. It was named one of the Top 100 Amenities Communities of 2025 by Ideal-Living Magazine and won a Silver Award for Best Lifestyle Program for a Community from The Nationals in 2023. Latitude Margaritaville hinges on a shared appreciation for Buffett above all else. When it launched in 2017, people camped in the sales center parking lot to get first dibs on a home here. Several of the residents participate in Buffett cover bands, and political divides are put aside to such an extent that the community even voted to prohibit election signs on lawns in 2020. There's a sense of neighborhood spirit and collective enjoyment that dominates Latitude Margaritaville. "We go to each other's homes, we dance, we bring hors d'oeuvres," said resident Lana Byer in The New York Times.
What it's like to live in Latitude Margaritaville
Latitude Margaritaville is like a small town within Daytona Beach. There are over 3,700 homes in the community, all arranged around a "town center" that has a town square, theater, pool, and shops. There are a variety of home styles offered at the community, from villa-style bungalows to single-family homes. At the town center, you can take an aerobics class in the fitness center, see live music at the bandshell, and bring your pup to the Barkaritaville Pet Spa. Grab dinner at the Latitude Bar & Chill Restaurant, where there's an ever-evolving menu based on residents' preferences and feedback. To get around conveniently, all the homes are connected to the town's amenities by paths you can ride golf carts along for commuting.
Living at the Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach means you get access to one of the best Florida beaches closest to Orlando. The retirement community has its own private beach club on the ocean, and it provides free shuttles to get from the town to the shore. Around the city of Daytona Beach, there's no shortage of culturally enriching activities and sports, from the Atlantic Center for the Arts to the nearly 20 local golf clubs. It's also just a 20-minute drive from the Daytona Beach International Airport.
If there's one downside to the community, it's the home prices. High housing costs are one of the reasons that some reports rank Florida as one of the worst states for aging in place. Latitude Margaritaville's home prices range from the mid-$200,000s to over $400,000, not including upgrades and maintenance. Still, one of the biggest concerns about retiring — isolation — is something residents of Latitude Margaritaville don't have to worry about, having been brought together by a shared love of music and a tropical state of mind.