One Of Europe's Prettiest Villages Is A Swiss Gem With A Waterfront Promenade, Castles, And Historic Charm

Whether exploring the Swiss Alps or Germany's stunning Black Forest (one of the not-to-miss destinations in Germany according to locals), a short detour can be made that would certainly be a welcome addition to either trip. Thought of as Switzerland's most well-maintained medieval village, Stein am Rhein can be the perfect addendum for travelers exploring the place where Western and Central Europe meet. Another fairytale Swiss village with picturesque charm, it was awarded the first-ever Wakker Prize by the Swiss Heritage Society for its architectural beauty and historical preservation efforts. Stein am Rhein offers up a beautiful promenade on the banks of the Rhine River as well as a series of impressive landmarks, like the St. George's Cloister Museum (a former Benedictine abbey) and the Hohenklingen Castle, both with a design that will leave art historians and novices alike in awe.

Just over an hour on the train from Zurich in Switzerland via either Schaffhausen or Winterthur, the village finds itself nestled just below the German border. If arriving from Germany, Stein am Rhein is under two hours away from Stuttgart by car, and thanks to large stretches of the German autobahn being speed-limit-free, daredevil drivers might just make record time on the way to this picturesque Swiss village. If you are planning on making the drive, be sure to understand crucial driving rules in Europe before your departure.