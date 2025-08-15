Tucked Away In London Is A Secret English Museum That's Considered One Of The Smallest In The World

They say that good things come in small packages: Snowflakes, Belgian truffles, espresso, miniature horses. But who knew that an immersive, educational, and artistic experience could also come micro-sized? Well, that's exactly what The Faraday Effect, an art installation and one of the smallest museums in the world, aims to provide.

This installation may even be smaller than Mmuseumm, New York's oddly thought-provoking exhibit inside an elevator shaft. It's housed in an old garden shed so tiny and non-descript that you might just miss it as you're walking by. You can find it at Trinity Buoy Wharf, an arts and culture hub on the River Thames located in the historical Docklands district of London. This charming mini-museum is dedicated to the life and works of Michael Faraday – the famed Victorian electromagnetist referred to as "the father of electricity." From 1836 until 1865, Faraday was the scientific advisor to Trinity House, which was headquartered on the wharf and was initially established as a guild for mariners in the 1500s.

The wharf used to be the site where buoys and other sea marks were built, repaired, and stored. It hosted several buildings, including the Chain and Buoy Store and the Experimental Lighthouse (the only one remaining in London). Unlike most lighthouses, however, this one was not built for navigating boats along the Thames. Instead, its purpose was to train lighthouse staff. And on the rooftop connecting the store with the lighthouse was the workshop where Faraday conducted his many experiments on electric lighting. One of his most integral discoveries was that of magnetism's effect on light, which became known as the Faraday effect. To this day, the discovery continues to play a crucial role in technological advancements, mainly in the fields of medical imaging, telecommunications, astronomy, and more.