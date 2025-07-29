Pennsylvania's Foodie Scene Thrives On These Sumptuous Trails Linking The State's Best Artisanal Eats
When it comes to East Coast states, Pennsylvania is known for its city of Brotherly Love (aka Philadelphia), Pittsburgh, and its connection to Lake Erie. However, while these big cities may get all the attention, the rest of the Quaker State is also worth exploring. But it's not just gorgeous scenery and quaint small towns you can discover. In fact, Pennsylvania has a variety of culinary trails that allow you to connect with the locals in the best way possible: through food.
From fresh-baked bread to locally-made ice cream, sumptuous trails zig-zag across the state, giving you a glimpse into everything Pennsylvania has to offer. Along the way, you'll be able to stop by places like Ambler, the state's number-one must-visit small town, and Dingmans Ferry, the underrated mountain town with the best waterfall walks, all while hunting for your next snack or meal.
So, no matter what kind of food you're into, embarking on a Pennsylvania culinary trail is the best way to experience the Keystone State. Just make sure to rent a comfortable car so you can enjoy the scenery between each spot.
Break bread with local farmers and artisans
Bread is a universal food, enjoyed by almost everyone. In Pennsylvania, five bread-centric road trips span everything from the world-renowned Whoopie Pies of Lancaster County to the Pizza Capital of the World, aka Old Forge. The first two days and 14 stops option weaves through Central Pennsylvania, hitting cities like Johnstown, an artsy city full of scenic trails and historic streets. During this adventure, you'll taste Italian food, stay at an eco lodge, and get plenty of Whoopie Pies (or Gobs) along the way. The next bread trail is in Southeastern PA, and it covers 21 locations over three days. This trip also takes you to the Mill in Hershey, next to Hersheypark, Pennsylvania's largest amusement park and family-friendly utopia.
The third bread-based road trip snakes through the Laurel Highlands just outside Pittsburgh. Over three days, you'll hit 14 stops and learn more about the area's history and culture. Places like the Somerset Historical Center and the Compass Inn Museum provide interactive exhibits and add some context to the vitality of baking and farming, and their impact on local communities. One of the longer and more scenic trips takes you to where Pennsylvania meets Lake Erie. Over four days, you'll visit 19 stops, including historic villages, distilleries, and bakeries. One notable stop on this route is the Joy Cone Factory, which is the largest ice cream cone maker in the world.
The final road trip takes you through Northeastern Pennsylvania, where pizza reigns supreme (pun intended). In fact, Old Forge-style pizza is in a class all its own, meaning you have to make the pilgrimage to this area to try it for yourself. Additionally, other small towns like Moscow (not the one in Russia) give New York and Detroit a run for their money. This trip is perfect for a weekend getaway, as it only spans two days and 13 stops.
Pick apples the old-fashioned way
If you're worried about consuming too many complex carbs, this next series takes you from orchards to cideries and wineries for a (literal) taste of Pennsylvania's countryside. From one of the top destinations in America for fall festivities to the underrated college town with a famed farmers' market, the itineraries begin in the Allegheny Mountains for a three-day adventure encompassing 14 unique destinations. This route takes you to numerous orchards and small farms, where you can pick your favorite fruits, depending on what's in season. You'll also get to stay at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort, which is famous for its applewood-smoked Manhattan.
Next, you can take a two-day trip through central and southeastern PA. These 16 stops include the usual farms, but you'll also get to drink your fruit at places like Ploughman Farm (Hard) Cider, Screaming Bambino Cellars, or the Thirsty Farmer Brew Works. This route also includes the National Apple Museum in Biglerville. Over three days and 14 stops through Pittsburgh and the Great Lakes area, you'll get to sip and sample ciders in Pittsburgh, knock back apple moonshine in Sewickley, and taste apple-flavored wines in Butler. If you prefer non-alcoholic varieties, this tour also visits cider mills so you can drink some refreshing, just-made cider.
The last orchard-based adventure takes you through Northeastern Pennsylvania, stopping at 11 places over three days. Cider is the main star of this tour, as you'll visit spots like Deep Roots Hard Cider in Sugar Run, Colonel Rickett's Hard Cider in Benton, and the Civil War Cider Company in Lewisburg. The orchards on this list also specialize in dozens of apple varieties, so you get to expand your flavor palate beyond Granny Smith and Red Delicious.
Get fancy with local meat markets and charcuterie
Carnivores will love this next series of gourmet food trails, as they traverse through meat markets, dairy farms, and sausage houses. The first route takes you through the Pennsylvania wilds, into cities like Catawissa, Northumberland, and Philipsburg. Over three days, you'll hit 15 stops, including a deer farm, an old-school meat market, and a woodworker who makes the best charcuterie boards. This route also takes you to the Belleville Livestock Market and the Meats Lab at Penn State. Another three-day excursion takes you through 13 sites, like Lancaster, home to America's oldest farmers' market building. Here, you can get a wide selection of cured and fresh meat from local farms and purveyors. You'll also visit family-owned and operated meat markets to see how different cultures and ethnicities preserve their foods.
If you just want a weekend getaway, you can take a two-day tour through Pittsburgh and the Laurel Highlands. In the big city, stop by Pittsburgh Spice and Seasoning, Las Palmas Carcineria, or S&D Polish Deli. You'll then visit a Hungarian smokehouse, a historic butcher, and stay at one of the prettiest homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Polymath Park. Next, there's a three-day, 13-stop road trip through Western Pennsylvania, where you'll sample elk meat, see how metal objects are shaped in a forge, and try some of the best meat sticks in the area.
The final food trip takes you through the northeastern corner of the state over three days and 14 stops. If you're a fan of smoked sausages and game meat, this tour is for you. It starts at Kowalnek's Kielbasa in Shenandoah, takes you to a German wurst and meat house, and finishes at Tarnowski's Kielbasa in Nanticoke. Along the way, you'll also stop by Wild for Salmon for smoked fish and WILD Meats, where you can sample unique options like water buffalo and alligator.
Indulge your sweet tooth with ice cream
Since we've indulged in virtually all of the main food groups, it's fitting that we saved dessert for last. Freshly-made ice cream hits the spot, especially when you've been on the road all day and want to relax outside for a while. Thankfully, no matter where you find yourself in Pennsylvania, you're never too far from a dairy farm or creamery. Plus, at the time of this writing, the VisitPA website is running a promotion where you can earn points and win a stainless steel tumbler for visiting different ice cream shops!
If you want the full dairy farm experience, some of the best options include Bailys Dairy in West Chester, Chester Springs Creamery at the Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs, and Klein Farms Dairy and Creamery in Easton. You can tour the working farms, meet the cows, and then enjoy the fruits of their labor in a cup or cone.
Alternatively, if you want to visit more of an old-fashioned ice cream shop, those abound throughout the state, too. Widnoon Soft Serve in Templeton offers ice cream nachos, Urban Churn (multiple locations) makes small-batch ice cream, and the Main Street Creamery is built into a century-old house in the heart of downtown Wellsboro. However, there are dozens of different spots, each with its own spin on this classic dessert.
Tips and tricks for getting the most out of a Pennsylvania culinary trail
The fact is, we've barely scratched the surface of all the different culinary offerings you can discover throughout the Keystone State. In addition to these trails, you can also sample pickled foods and freshly tapped syrups. There's so much going on that it can be a bit overwhelming when seeing all of the different options.
So, rather than spending weeks or months trying to hit them all, focus on a particular region. For example, if you want to be close to the big cities, you can venture out and find local farms nearby. The advantage of staying in a place like Philadelphia or Pittsburgh is that you have access to other attractions and amenities.
Alternatively, you can explore more of the state's countryside in central and northern Pennsylvania. Fortunately, many of these trails overlap, so you don't have to focus on one specific item as you travel. For example, you can get meats, cheeses, and breads at many of these markets or farms, allowing you to build a customized smorgasbord for you and your travel companions.