Pennsylvania's Foodie Scene Thrives On These Sumptuous Trails Linking The State's Best Artisanal Eats

When it comes to East Coast states, Pennsylvania is known for its city of Brotherly Love (aka Philadelphia), Pittsburgh, and its connection to Lake Erie. However, while these big cities may get all the attention, the rest of the Quaker State is also worth exploring. But it's not just gorgeous scenery and quaint small towns you can discover. In fact, Pennsylvania has a variety of culinary trails that allow you to connect with the locals in the best way possible: through food.

From fresh-baked bread to locally-made ice cream, sumptuous trails zig-zag across the state, giving you a glimpse into everything Pennsylvania has to offer. Along the way, you'll be able to stop by places like Ambler, the state's number-one must-visit small town, and Dingmans Ferry, the underrated mountain town with the best waterfall walks, all while hunting for your next snack or meal.

So, no matter what kind of food you're into, embarking on a Pennsylvania culinary trail is the best way to experience the Keystone State. Just make sure to rent a comfortable car so you can enjoy the scenery between each spot.