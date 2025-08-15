Arizona's 'Crossroads Of The Southwest' Is A Desert Gem With Space-Age Motels, Kitschy Diners, And Shops

Gila Bend, Arizona: home to 1,917 friendly people and five old crabs. It's also where solar panels outnumber people. So says the welcome sign to Gila Bend, a speck of a quirky town about one hour southwest of Phoenix where it takes around six minutes to cross down Pima Street, the only street. Gila Bend has become something of an oddly cool and weird desert pit stop that's not only a UFO-lovers' favorite but also the kitsch-filled "crossroads of the Southwest" (per gilabendaz.org).

Gila Bend has always been something of a desert oddity and crossroads. Back in 1879, the whole town was apparently small enough to just move away from the Gila River (near the river's bend — hence the name) to its current location. Gila Bend sat along the rail route from Yuma to Phoenix and became a favorite of travelers because it had an ice-making factory that produced cold drinks and ice cream. Its aptly named Stout Hotel still stands. And while Gila Bend never connected to the later, legendary Route 66 like the tribal-chic and quirky Arizona town of Holbrook, it amassed other claims to fame in later decades.

Most prominently, Gila Bend got its most prominent landmark in 1965, the Space Age Lodge and Restaurant (a Best Western). As one of five space race-era hotels designed by World War II-era industrialist Al Stovall, it has a UFO on top, a retro-futuristic diner, and an alien statue to greet you. Gila Bend also has oddball shops like M&J Artisanias and Much More, a southwestern-themed roadside souvenir joint stacked with knick-knacks, particularly ceramics. The desert town not only unexpectedly houses the second-largest natural gas power plant in the U.S. but also is something of a national leader in terms of implementing scalable solar power.