This Adorable Suburb Across The River From Cincinnati Has Local Art, Vintage Shops, And A Walkable Bar Scene

Art-seekers and collectors will enjoy exploring Bellevue's galleries. Frame and Hang Studio Gallery offers custom framing and pre-framed local artwork. For those who want to get a bit more hands-on, RESN8 is both a gallery and a studio. Visitors can browse works from local and national artists or take classes to hone their skills. While you're in the area, don't miss the outdoor murals in Cincinnati, famous for having the most spectacular street art in America.

If you're a vintage lover, you'll find several shops that speak your language on Fairfield Avenue. Oracle Antiques & Vintage and Slow Ride Vintage are both stocked with unique, hand-picked retro finds. Splendid Things is another Fairfield Avenue shop with excellent online reviews. Meanwhile, Coda Co. offers a curated collection of gifts like artisanal candles, clothing, and greeting cards.

If you're craving a sweet piece of nostalgia during your shopping day, pop into Schneider's Sweet Shop. This family-run candy spot opened in 1939 has been serving up delicious treats for decades — be sure to try the specialty handmade Opera Cream chocolates. For brunch or coffee, Avenue Brew offers an all-day breakfast menu, including a famous casserole. Just 10 minutes from Bellevue is Covington, Kentucky's mouthwatering gateway to the best Southern food.