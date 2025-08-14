A Vibrant, Historically Diverse LA Neighborhood Is Now One Of The Coolest, Thanks To An Innovative Plan

Just over the Hollywood Hills, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, is one of Los Angeles' most historically diverse neighborhoods, which is tackling rising temperatures in an innovative way. Pacoima, located about 20 minutes north of Hollywood, was one of the few places where nonwhite residents could purchase homes in Los Angeles during the early to mid-20th century. It has remained a hub for Latino, Black, and Asian communities. In 2013, local artist Levi Ponce put Pacoima on the map by creating "Mural Mile," a stretch of buildings featuring playful takes on classics like "The Girl with the Hoop Earring" and the Mona Lisa as a Mexican warrior with a sombrero and dagger. Los Angeles has a number of once-blighted districts that have been transformed into burgeoning scenes of exciting art, and Pacoima is no exception. Ponce's project has turned it into one of the best places to see street art in the city.

In 2018, Pacoima added a new element to its vibrant public art scene: Bold cooling paint used on sidewalks and buildings to combat the area's rising temperatures. Pacoima is one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city due to a mix of climate change and "thermal inequalities," environmental effects caused by systemic oppression and issues linked to race and class. Pacoima is predominately a Latino neighborhood, which gets much hotter than whiter areas like Silver Lake. To address this extreme heat and its health risks, a group of nonprofits, community organizers, and council members came up with a plan: Paint sidewalks and buildings with sun-reflecting coating to bring temperatures down, making Pacoima one of the coolest neighborhoods around.