This Unexpected Country Is A 'Castle Superpower' In Central Europe With The World's Most Castles Per Capita
From Edinburgh to Prague and Romania to England, one of Europe's defining features is its castles. While many other European countries boast dozens of fairytale-like hidden castles, Slovakia is considered Europe's "castle superpower," with the most castles per capita of any European country. With 180 castles and 425 chateaux, Slovakia's castles include medieval wonders and mysterious ruins, one that towers over the country's capital, and some standing alone in the countryside. There are castles in mountains and on cliffs, those with renowned legends and reputed ghosts — you name it, Slovakia has it. These myriad castles reflect Slovakia's complex past as a "crossroad of cultures" (via visiteurope.com).
The many castles of Slovakia are the crowning glory (literally) of this hidden Central European gem. Slovakia lacks the sheer sightseeing power of more famous neighbors like Austria, Czechia, and Hungary. But that doesn't mean it's not worthy of a visit! Slovakia retains a strong cultural heritage, has some of Europe's most magnificent mountains, and its cities are vibrant, up-and-coming metropolises. Add in the many incredible castles and the general affordability? Oh, and did we mention the beer, sometimes cheaper than the water? Suddenly, Slovakia is unmissable.
Slovakia's most famous castles
At first glance, Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, may seem unassuming. In fact, famed travel writer Rick Steves didn't always like this less-touristy city but has since been swayed by Bratislava's charm. The country's most recognizable castle, Bratislava Castle, adds an interesting feature to the skyline and provides panoramic views from its Crown Tower. On most days, the city's churches and its red-roofed Old Town are the stars of the show, but this all changes during the annual Bratislava Coronation Days, when the normally solemn castle springs to life. If you think the country's most famous castle doesn't stand out in comparison to some of Europe's grandest, don't feel let down — there are so many others.
Slovakia's Bojnice Castle is considered one of the most beautiful and romantic in all of Europe. This well-preserved medieval diamond, presiding over the sweet town of Bojnice, gives undeniable fairy-tale vibes with its soaring towers and blush-hued stones. Thus, it's a popular filming location and attracts photographers, artists, and, of course, tourists in all seasons. There's also Orava Castle, one of Slovakia's largest (and most beautiful!), situated on a rocky outcrop over a beautiful little village, also called Orava.
Another one of Slovakia's well-known castles is Špis Castle, an ancient ruined castle that's considered one of the largest castle complexes in Europe. Sprawling over a mountaintop and overlooking the bucolic countryside and the towns of Spišské Podhradie and Žehra, Špis Castle does boggle the mind, even in its ruined state. Visitors can explore more of the castle freely, discovering restored rooms like a kitchen and the requisite torture room.
Under-the-radar castles of Slovakia
As Slovakia flies under the radar, so do many of its castles. One such castle is the ruined 13th-century Pajštún, high in the Little Carpathian Mountains. Near the small village of Borinka, Pajštún is less than a 30-minute drive from Bratislava and mostly visited by passing hikers and climbers. There's also Devín Castle, which overlooks the confluence of the Danube and Morava rivers and boasts one of the most scenic views in the country. One of the country's oldest, the 11th-century Trenčín Castle, looms above the eponymous town and holds a museum covering its history back to the Roman Empire. Liptovsky Hradok Castle — a castle-turned-Renaissance manor home — on the edge of the town of the same name, features one of Slovakia's most unique hotels. Other excellent castle ruins include Plaveč Castle, towering over the Poprad River Valley, and Strečno, once a defensive toll station and now in ruins above the Vah River.
Then there's Čachtice Castle, the most mysterious of all. Čachtice was home to the infamous Elizabeth Bathory, or the "Blood Countess," a notorious serial killer or an intrepid feminist? Scholars disagree. Bathory, a Hungarian noblewoman born in the 15th century in what is now Čachtice, Slovakia, reputedly had over 600 young women murdered within her castle, bathing in their blood in a quest for eternal youth. However, new evidence has come to light that Bathory was an incredibly wealthy woman with (potentially) her own printing press who educated countless women ...so perhaps, her alleged activities were more of a smear campaign. Whatever the truth, the castle is a beautiful, haunted relic standing tall in lush green hills. Need more castles in Central Europe? Head to Slovenia and follow this road trip that wraps seven fairytale castles into one awe-inspiring route.