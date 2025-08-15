This Unexpected Country Is A 'Castle Superpower' In Central Europe With The World's Most Castles Per Capita

At first glance, Slovakia's capital, Bratislava, may seem unassuming. In fact, famed travel writer Rick Steves didn't always like this less-touristy city but has since been swayed by Bratislava's charm. The country's most recognizable castle, Bratislava Castle, adds an interesting feature to the skyline and provides panoramic views from its Crown Tower. On most days, the city's churches and its red-roofed Old Town are the stars of the show, but this all changes during the annual Bratislava Coronation Days, when the normally solemn castle springs to life. If you think the country's most famous castle doesn't stand out in comparison to some of Europe's grandest, don't feel let down — there are so many others.

Slovakia's Bojnice Castle is considered one of the most beautiful and romantic in all of Europe. This well-preserved medieval diamond, presiding over the sweet town of Bojnice, gives undeniable fairy-tale vibes with its soaring towers and blush-hued stones. Thus, it's a popular filming location and attracts photographers, artists, and, of course, tourists in all seasons. There's also Orava Castle, one of Slovakia's largest (and most beautiful!), situated on a rocky outcrop over a beautiful little village, also called Orava.

Another one of Slovakia's well-known castles is Špis Castle, an ancient ruined castle that's considered one of the largest castle complexes in Europe. Sprawling over a mountaintop and overlooking the bucolic countryside and the towns of Spišské Podhradie and Žehra, Špis Castle does boggle the mind, even in its ruined state. Visitors can explore more of the castle freely, discovering restored rooms like a kitchen and the requisite torture room.