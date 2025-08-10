A New Elevated Boardwalk Through An Emerald Forest Canyon Reveals A Secret Waterfall Near Vancouver
The backcountry of British Columbia is truly rife with untapped beauty, and it's becoming more accessible to travelers every day. Beyond being one of the most vibrant and safe destinations for a first solo trip, Vancouver also serves as an excellent gateway to many of these incredible natural sites. While many travelers shuttle across to Vancouver Island for waterfall hikes through forested fairylands, gorgeous destinations closer to the city are emerging, too. One such spot opened in Squamish on August 1, 2025: A boardwalk called Squamish Canyon that winds for about a mile through untouched rainforest, along a gorge, and past a spectacular waterfall.
Squamish Canyon is just over an hour's drive from Vancouver International Airport. Visitors now have the privilege of seeing a habitat that, until the boardwalk's construction, was off the grid and difficult to reach. "This is the rainforest nobody knows about," Nikki Walker, Squamish Canyon's guest experience manager, told Daily Hive. The boardwalk was motivated by a growing number of visitors who previously had limited opportunities to explore the area safely. The elevated walkway was deliberately designed to lessen environmental impact — it's not a carved hiking trail but a structure meant to preserve the ecosystem. Its infrastructure include cantilevered bridges and viewing decks hovering over plunging canyon walls, putting visitors in the heart of the ecosystem without having to trample it.
What to know about visiting Squamish Canyon
The elevated wooden walkway that makes up Squamish Canyon offers the best views of the Mamquam River gorge and Mamquam Falls. It's also lined with interpretive panels to give visitors a deeper understanding of the ecosystem and its preservation. The waterfall is the showstopper, dropping about 60 feet into the gorge. The design of Squamish Canyon ends at a unique forest lounge, which includes a café, gift shop, rainforest-themed playground, and open seating among the trees. Though the boardwalk makes for an easy stroll through the forest, it does involve climbing some stairs and isn't accessible for wheelchair users at this time.
The surrounding area has long been the territory of the Squamish Nation, and the boardwalk was developed in partnership with Indigenous leaders. In fact, its creation halted logging in designated forest areas, which the Squamish Nation has long opposed to protect the forest. The forest lounge's shop also sells Indigenous-made products.
Parking is available at the site, and it's open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a paid ticket. There is also a separate, free trail that loops along the river and passes Mamquam Falls, though it involves some rocky sections. Because the climate of the rainforest can be unpredictable, it's a good idea to wear layers. Squamish is near British Columbia's majestic Sunshine Coast district, offering endless adventure to explore after your visit to the canyon.