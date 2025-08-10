A New Elevated Boardwalk Through An Emerald Forest Canyon Reveals A Secret Waterfall Near Vancouver

The backcountry of British Columbia is truly rife with untapped beauty, and it's becoming more accessible to travelers every day. Beyond being one of the most vibrant and safe destinations for a first solo trip, Vancouver also serves as an excellent gateway to many of these incredible natural sites. While many travelers shuttle across to Vancouver Island for waterfall hikes through forested fairylands, gorgeous destinations closer to the city are emerging, too. One such spot opened in Squamish on August 1, 2025: A boardwalk called Squamish Canyon that winds for about a mile through untouched rainforest, along a gorge, and past a spectacular waterfall.

Squamish Canyon is just over an hour's drive from Vancouver International Airport. Visitors now have the privilege of seeing a habitat that, until the boardwalk's construction, was off the grid and difficult to reach. "This is the rainforest nobody knows about," Nikki Walker, Squamish Canyon's guest experience manager, told Daily Hive. The boardwalk was motivated by a growing number of visitors who previously had limited opportunities to explore the area safely. The elevated walkway was deliberately designed to lessen environmental impact — it's not a carved hiking trail but a structure meant to preserve the ecosystem. Its infrastructure include cantilevered bridges and viewing decks hovering over plunging canyon walls, putting visitors in the heart of the ecosystem without having to trample it.