Disrupted Sleep During Travel Can Lead To Some Serious Health Side Effects (And How To Get Your Best Sleep)

Whether you're taking off on a week-long business trip to the other side of the world, jetting off to Europe for vacation, or visiting family and friends on the other side of the country, you're likely going to have a hard time getting your usual amount of sleep. It may not seem like a big deal to miss a few days of normal rest, but disrupted sleep during travel can actually lead to some serious health side effects, and it may start before you even leave your home. In a 2025 study published in the journal Sleep, which analyzed 1.5 million nights of data from sleep trackers on people who were traveling, it was found that the night before travel was when people started losing ZZZs. Reasons included things like getting up early for a flight or concerns about delays and cancellations. Even worse? It can take over two weeks to get back to normal after returning home. The study found that sleep disruption is worse when people are traveling east, and the more time zones you go through, the more severe it will be.

Being a bit sleepy may not seem like much of an issue, but in a 2013 report published in Chest, it was found that sleep disturbances from traveling can have both cognitive and physiological effects, causing daytime sleepiness and impairment of both physical and mental faculties. You may develop issues with your stomach, mood, and immune functions. Even worse is that, if you travel a lot and have sleep issues, it can raise your risk for heart disease, depression, obesity, diabetes, and even cancer. However, there are some steps you can take to make things easier on yourself.