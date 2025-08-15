Rick Steves' Expert Secret To Getting Cheaper Drinks In Europe (And It's All About Where You Sit)
Vacationing in Europe can be dreamy, but living out your dreams can be expensive — unless you know secret tricks and hacks to help save euros while enjoying your experience. Thankfully, television host and travel expert Rick Steves is no stranger to sharing budget-friendly ways to enjoy Europe. One of his tips can even help make your drinks more affordable. On his website, Steves notes: "Throughout southern Europe, drinks are cheaper at the bar than at a table."
Yes, that's correct; in some restaurants and cafés, you can save money by drinking your beverage at the bar or counter. Steves elaborates, saying, "The table price can be a great value if you'll linger and enjoy the view," but if you're looking to just make a short stop to regain some energy, "do it at the bar for about half price." Even if you're visiting one of the cheapest European countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina, you can sit at the bar, chat with the bartender, and make some local friends while saving money.
Enjoy local beverages on-the-go in Europe
Now that you know why sitting down for coffee in Italy will cost you almost double, you can make more budget-friendly decisions. Sipping your drink on the go instead of sitting at a restaurant is more affordable and allows you to continue exploring your destination. You can even forgo visiting a restaurant entirely, as Rick Steves vouches for getting local delicacies on the street. Check out a festival in the Netherlands, and you'll easily find a food truck selling fries and Belgian beer. On his blog, Steves recommends trying the popular Turkish yogurt drink ayran while gobbling down a döner kebab for a few euros. While walking through Christmas markets in northern and eastern Europe, you can sip on a warm spiced wine as you peruse local stalls for holiday gifts.
Whether you sit, stand, walk, or shop while drinking your beverage, there are ways to find delicious, affordable refreshments to fuel your vacation. If you're interested in finding unique, historic, or artistic destinations to explore, Steves can help you decide where to visit in Europe based on your interests.