Why Tourists Should Avoid Drinking Hotel Tap Water Abroad

Tap water may be a common drinking source that Americans take for granted, but it's not always the case in other countries. In fact, an innocent glass of water can hide more than you think when you're traveling, particularly when it's filled from your hotel room. Water sitting in pipes (even for short intervals) can pose a problem, as microbial growth could compromise potability. This is especially an issue in hotels, which aren't always fully active, leading to pipes that could be breeding grounds for bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Legionella, and other pathogens, which can be released when the tap is turned on.

This became an even bigger risk for tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic, with Jérôme Logie, a representative from the National Sanitation Foundation, issuing a warning reported by The Sun: "After such an extended period with low to no travel, hotels and their water supplies now pose a significant risk to travelers, something many aren't aware of." He explained how "there is a real risk from potentially lethal bacteria that can thrive in stagnant water, such as in unused hotel pipes." A few years after the worst of COVID-19 and this is still a risk for travelers, as aside from prolonged stagnancy, lower standards of testing and poor infrastructure can expose guests to water carrying harmful microorganisms.

Even countries with generally good tap water quality may have variations at individual sites, and the quality of tap water from hotels is often only ensured up until it enters the property. Once inside, maintenance, filtration, and pipe conditions determine final safety — and these can sometimes fall short abroad. If infrastructure isn't the culprit, there are still waterborne pathogens to consider, such as E. coli, Giardia, and Salmonella, which are common causes of gastrointestinal illness in travelers. These stomach issues can be exacerbated by a lack of local immunity to these organisms, making tourists more susceptible to symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and dehydration.