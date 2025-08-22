Rick Steves Always Follows This Quiet Rule To Steer Clear Of Tourist Crowds And Costly Meals On Every Trip

Bustling streets with luxury boutiques, chain restaurants, and souvenir shops may seem like the obvious place to head to on a trip, but for travel expert Rick Steves, they're the first place to skip. Crowds and high prices go hand in hand, as these areas often cater to tourists, not locals. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, Steves says, "I will find a place on the low-rent street a few blocks away, thriving with happy, local customers ... If you find that place, and it feels good to you because it's just packed with locals eating, that's going to be a great dinner." Away from tourist hotspots, the restaurants are more likely to be family-run, so you'll be supporting local businesses, and the prices reflect what residents actually pay. Even better, he says, look for spots with a smaller menu in the local language to find an authentic restaurant in Europe, with no English translation. That's how you know it's a place by locals for locals, where dishes aren't adjusted to "international" tastes.

Take Times Square, for example, which is named the worst tourist trap in America. You're instantly swallowed by a crush of tourists in every direction, as everyone wants to experience the electric buzz of the humongous billboards. Add to this ambiance the loud street performers, costumed characters, and overpriced chain restaurants and stores. After 10 minutes, you're probably plotting your escape to a quieter side street where you can actually breathe. Just a few blocks away from the famous Red Steps, you'll be in the Hell's Kitchen area, with over 300 high-quality restaurants all around.