'America's Worst Tourist Trap' Is A World-Famous New York Destination With Constant Crowds

If you're traveling to New York City for the first time, you might plan to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art or stroll around Central Park, rated the best tourist attraction in America. You may even muster the courage to navigate New York City's chaotic subway system. While most major attractions in Manhattan tend to be packed to the gills, one popular NYC spot is so incredibly crowded that it was recently named America's worst tourist trap — none other than Times Square.

A 2025 ranking by U.K.-based travel website LoveExploring.com named Times Square the worst tourist trap in the United States, ahead of popular spots like SeaWorld, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Plymouth Rock. One reason? The crowds. It's hard to overstate how crowded Times Square can get. It's widely considered one of the busiest tourist attractions in the world. Between 250,000 and 300,000 pedestrians visit Times Square per day, with peak days reaching over 400,000 pedestrians. During the famous ball drop on New Year's Eve, the number swells to over 1 million. Keep in mind that Times Square is a relatively small area consisting of just five blocks. It's not just the crowds that give this famous destination its reputation as a tourist trap. However, it remains an undeniably thrilling landmark for many visitors to the Big Apple.