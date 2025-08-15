Massachusetts' Dreamiest Island Boasts Chic Eateries, Coastal Bliss, Cozy Inns, And Endless New England Charm

Nantucket Island shot to the top of everyone's travel bucket lists after "The Perfect Couple" aired on Netflix, but it has been a hotspot for families, couples, and friend groups for decades. Brimming with endless beautiful beaches, tasty local eateries, and an abundance of historical attractions set against the backdrop of Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Nantucket Island is the coastal escape of dreams that oozes New England charm.

As the smaller neighbor to the American Island that captures the charm of an English village, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket Island is the ancestral home of the Wampanoag Native Americans. The tribe inhabited the island before the first European settler, Thomas Macy, landed there and established a homestead in 1659. They are an integral part of the island's history, as well as that of Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod.

Other than its Native American heritage, Nantucket Island is also known for its complicated relationship with whaling. Whaling became the focal point of Nantucket in the late 17th century and was commonly referred to as the "Whaling Capital of the World." The sport of hunting and killing whales, in particular sperm whales, for their meat and other by-products was a lucrative business well into the 19th century. Centuries of history on the island can be discovered at the Nantucket Whaling Museum. Today, there is so much more to discover.