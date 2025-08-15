Massachusetts' Dreamiest Island Boasts Chic Eateries, Coastal Bliss, Cozy Inns, And Endless New England Charm
Nantucket Island shot to the top of everyone's travel bucket lists after "The Perfect Couple" aired on Netflix, but it has been a hotspot for families, couples, and friend groups for decades. Brimming with endless beautiful beaches, tasty local eateries, and an abundance of historical attractions set against the backdrop of Sankaty Head Lighthouse, Nantucket Island is the coastal escape of dreams that oozes New England charm.
As the smaller neighbor to the American Island that captures the charm of an English village, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket Island is the ancestral home of the Wampanoag Native Americans. The tribe inhabited the island before the first European settler, Thomas Macy, landed there and established a homestead in 1659. They are an integral part of the island's history, as well as that of Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod.
Other than its Native American heritage, Nantucket Island is also known for its complicated relationship with whaling. Whaling became the focal point of Nantucket in the late 17th century and was commonly referred to as the "Whaling Capital of the World." The sport of hunting and killing whales, in particular sperm whales, for their meat and other by-products was a lucrative business well into the 19th century. Centuries of history on the island can be discovered at the Nantucket Whaling Museum. Today, there is so much more to discover.
Indulge in New England charm at Nantucket Island's chic eateries
Nantucket Island is only 14 miles long and a very walkable spot. Exploring the eateries, coastal sights, and history this beautiful island has to offer is a real treat. The island's diverse restaurants mean there is something to suit every taste. However, given its location on the water, what better way to taste the local products than by dining on some as-fresh-as-it-comes seafood plucked right from the ocean around you?
One of the most highly rated restaurants on the island for seafood dishes (and a must-try while you're there) is Ships Inn Restaurant. With sea-to-table dishes caught by local fishermen, you really can't get any fresher. Furthermore, this restaurant-slash-hotel is steeped in important Nantucket history, as it's a former whaling captain's mansion from 1831.
When it comes to chic dining on Nantucket Island, the options go on and on. Most restaurant names and interiors are on theme with its nautical history and location, like The Nautilus, Sister Ship, and Straight Wharf Restaurant. If you're looking for a cool and classy spot, Straight Wharf's location on the harbor with huge windows looking out to sea will make you feel right at home on this dreamy island.
Getting to and staying on Nantucket Island
Typically, those traveling to Nantucket Island will do so by taking the ferry or flying directly onto the island. If you wish to get there by sea, there are multiple ferry options available. The traditional service takes around two hours and 15 minutes, while the high-speed ferry takes around one hour. By air, there are year-round flights from Boston, Hyannis, and New Bedford to Nantucket Memorial Airport. There are also seasonal services from New York, Washington D.C., and other major cities (just make sure to double-check that you're flying into the correct airport to avoid landing in the wrong city). When it comes to enjoying the coastal bliss of Nantucket, you want to lay your head somewhere to match.
Maybe it's the "Gilmore Girls" effect, but when it comes to cozy inns, New England has a particular charm unlike anywhere else in the country. Nantucket Island boasts an excellent cluster of inns to choose from that overlook the harbor. One of the most iconic places to stay here is Jared Coffin House. Located right by the famous whaling museum, the lodging is steeped in history. In 1845, this establishment was built by Jared Coffin, one of Nantucket's most successful ship owners during the whaling era. Another excellent place to stay, also a former sea captain's home, is Greydon House. Like many of the accommodation options available on the island, Greydon House boasts a cozy and quaint vibe that will make you feel right at home. Staying on Nantucket isn't cheap, so consider visiting the island during the off-season for a significant reduction in lodging prices.