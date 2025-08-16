The 'Folk Arts And Crafts Capital' Of Kentucky Offers Artisan Crafts, Shops, And The State's Best Hikes
Sometimes you never know what's hiding in the most humble-looking city. Such is the case with Berea, Kentucky, with a population of around 16,300, about 40 miles south of Lexington. On the surface, Berea looks like many other places in the U.S.: wide roads, gas stations, one-story roadside dollar stores, a Cracker Barrel, etc. But look closely and you can spot enough artifacts of interest that reveal Berea's true face as the "Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky."
Simply put, Berea deserves the title. The city has a shocking density of art galleries, studios, and centers packed along the downtown strip off Route 25, aka Chestnut Street, and another cluster packed around the intersection of North Broadway and Adams Street. These locations, in addition to some of Berea's other shops at the intersection of South Main Street and Estill Street, reveal precisely how much care and involvement locals have put into their community. Berea offers many life-enriching, meaningful experiences not only to residents but also to visitors. The superbly welcoming and independent Taleless Dog Booksellers stands out in this regard, as does the souvenir shop, Appalachian Fireside Gallery, and the neighboring PeaceCraft gift shop. All of these shops, and Berea as a whole, are keenly keyed into the area's Appalachian identity.
If that wasn't enough, Berea is home to some of the best hikes in Kentucky, per Outside. At the Berea Pinnacles, multiple trails lead to a variety of high, stony outcrops that provide an aerial view over the rolling greenery east of the city. All in all, there's more than enough in and around Berea to warrant a trip.
Immerse yourself in Berea's local art scene and shopping options
Folks who love poking through art galleries and studios will be delighted with Berea — and that's without including anything else in a trip. Berea's status as Kentucky's "Folk Arts and Crafts Capital" comes from being home to the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen, a non-profit that began in 1961, driving the city's thriving arts scene. The guild is located at one of the gallery hubs at the intersection of North Broadway and Adams. This extremely cute, walkable pocket includes the rustic Berea Welcome Center, the ultra-cool Cabin of Old Town Artisan Gallery, and (because pizza and beer are necessary) the Apollo Pizza Old Town Taproom. This is as good a spot as any to start exploring Berea.
It's a mere 20-minute walk, or three-minute drive, from this hub to South Main and Estill, the other arts and shopping area. You can duck into gallery after gallery, browse books in the beloved and nearby Taleless Dogs Booksellers (which features a section for local writers), grab some Mexican food at the colorful and highly-rated Doña Maria's Tamales And More, or even just admire the beautiful white-washed architecture at the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant.
You'll accidentally pass other art centers along this entire path. This includes the Berea Arts Council, which hosts everything from indigo fabric dyeing to live performances. And lest the reader think that these are the only art-related events in town, Berea's city calendar is stuffed full of family-friendly activities every day — think glassblowing, woodcarving, hiking, and locally-produced theater productions.
Hit the Berea Pinnacles trails and survey Kentucky's natural beauty
While Berea's in-town activities should be enough to cinch the desire to visit, the outdoor activities add another, unmissable layer to your experience. No matter that Kentucky affords residents and tourists ample chance to trek through some truly unique natural spaces — the "Niagara of the South," Cumberland Falls, and Mammoth Cave National Park's massive underground cavern network come to mind — Berea's nearby Pinnacle trails are considered the best in the state. These trails allow hikers to avoid the relative congestion of famous areas like Red River Gorge and its luxury cabins and are perfectly emblematic of Berea: varied, but not overwhelming, and overlooked until you get close enough to understand their beauty.
The Berea Pinnacles hiking network is best accessed through its West Trailhead, which sits on property owned by Berea College. The trails and park are maintained by the Berea College Forestry Department. All of the trails are dog-friendly, none of them are super tiring (the longest crosses the entire park, west to east, in only 2 miles), and each of them ends in some kind of high-elevation terminus that allows a view of the surrounding landscape, like Indian Fort Lookout. These lookouts are the perfect spot to sit, collect yourself, eat a sandwich — whatever caps the journey for you.
And because we'd be remiss not to mention Berea College, the education center is completely free. It pays for its students' tuition and focuses on elevating young people who come from low-income families. That's just another reason to visit Berea and support its locally-focused values.