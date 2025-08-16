The 'Folk Arts And Crafts Capital' Of Kentucky Offers Artisan Crafts, Shops, And The State's Best Hikes

Sometimes you never know what's hiding in the most humble-looking city. Such is the case with Berea, Kentucky, with a population of around 16,300, about 40 miles south of Lexington. On the surface, Berea looks like many other places in the U.S.: wide roads, gas stations, one-story roadside dollar stores, a Cracker Barrel, etc. But look closely and you can spot enough artifacts of interest that reveal Berea's true face as the "Folk Arts and Crafts Capital of Kentucky."

Simply put, Berea deserves the title. The city has a shocking density of art galleries, studios, and centers packed along the downtown strip off Route 25, aka Chestnut Street, and another cluster packed around the intersection of North Broadway and Adams Street. These locations, in addition to some of Berea's other shops at the intersection of South Main Street and Estill Street, reveal precisely how much care and involvement locals have put into their community. Berea offers many life-enriching, meaningful experiences not only to residents but also to visitors. The superbly welcoming and independent Taleless Dog Booksellers stands out in this regard, as does the souvenir shop, Appalachian Fireside Gallery, and the neighboring PeaceCraft gift shop. All of these shops, and Berea as a whole, are keenly keyed into the area's Appalachian identity.

If that wasn't enough, Berea is home to some of the best hikes in Kentucky, per Outside. At the Berea Pinnacles, multiple trails lead to a variety of high, stony outcrops that provide an aerial view over the rolling greenery east of the city. All in all, there's more than enough in and around Berea to warrant a trip.