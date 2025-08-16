Idaho's City Near Boise Is A Mountain-Framed Gem With Waterfront Views, Orchards, And A Beloved Cherry Festival

Travel's often an exercise in choosing extremes. Travelers can dive into a big city and all the chaos that entails. Or they can avoid modernity and escape to a bucolic natural hideout. Somewhere between lies "townsizing," a trend that aims for a vacation free from the big crowds and stresses of a big city. Emmett, a small city about 45 minutes away from Boise, Idaho, offers that perfect balance. Framed by the mountains, this so-small-it-is-barely-a-city gem offers waterfront views and a beloved cherry festival supplied by its renowned orchards.

Its proximity to the Payette River, a historic ferry crossing, first made the small town a waystation for passersby, who'd toss back a drink and grub at Falk's Store. The roadhouse's booming business inspired permanent settlements, helping Emmett grow from a well-trodden passage into the town it is today.

Emmett still lives according to the river's flows, and views of the Payette remain one of the better draws. Visitors should see the Lower Payette River Heritage Byway to taste the area's full potential. Containing a smattering of museums, orchards, and beautiful nature, the byway offers a taste of the county's and Emmett's Greatest Hits. (And keep your eyes peeled for Emmett's most famous son: Aaron Paul, also known as "Breaking Bad's" Jesse Pinkman, was born there.)