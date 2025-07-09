Townsizing Is The Up-And-Coming Travel Trend For A Vacation Free From Big Crowds And City Stresses

Love traveling to new destinations but hate crowds? Townsizing is the answer! This catchy new word coined by Priceline in its 2025 Travel Trends Report is just as it sounds. Instead of vacationing in a bustling city, you explore a smaller, easy-going town — a swap that Priceline predicts will become more common among tourists. If you're used to big cities, townsizing will do a number on your nervous system, in a good way. The slower pace of life and laid-back vibes are contagious. So rather than checking multiple landmarks off your list, you can slow down, breathe deeply, and discover the charm of smaller communities. We're talking places with natural beauty and that wholesome, rejuvenating energy we crave. When townsizing your next vacation, you may find yourself strolling through neighborhoods, exploring quaint shops and restaurants, and maybe even striking up a conversation with a local — because hey, this travel trend is all about romanticizing the simple pleasures of everyday life.

However, townsizing doesn't just help you avoid crowds and stress. Visiting smaller destinations also allows space to reconnect with yourself or your travel companions and create lasting memories. Plus, you might not need to shell out big bucks or hop on a long flight to reap the benefits. Small towns are plentiful, so your next vacation might be right around the corner.