Townsizing Is The Up-And-Coming Travel Trend For A Vacation Free From Big Crowds And City Stresses
Love traveling to new destinations but hate crowds? Townsizing is the answer! This catchy new word coined by Priceline in its 2025 Travel Trends Report is just as it sounds. Instead of vacationing in a bustling city, you explore a smaller, easy-going town — a swap that Priceline predicts will become more common among tourists. If you're used to big cities, townsizing will do a number on your nervous system, in a good way. The slower pace of life and laid-back vibes are contagious. So rather than checking multiple landmarks off your list, you can slow down, breathe deeply, and discover the charm of smaller communities. We're talking places with natural beauty and that wholesome, rejuvenating energy we crave. When townsizing your next vacation, you may find yourself strolling through neighborhoods, exploring quaint shops and restaurants, and maybe even striking up a conversation with a local — because hey, this travel trend is all about romanticizing the simple pleasures of everyday life.
However, townsizing doesn't just help you avoid crowds and stress. Visiting smaller destinations also allows space to reconnect with yourself or your travel companions and create lasting memories. Plus, you might not need to shell out big bucks or hop on a long flight to reap the benefits. Small towns are plentiful, so your next vacation might be right around the corner.
Top townsizing destinations for your upcoming vacation
When it comes to townsizing, each destination has its own personality and charm. In the U.S., there are incredible yet affordable West Coast beach towns like Ocean Shores, Washington, and Cannon Beach, Oregon. Meanwhile, charming small towns in Ohio give you a peek into the local Midwestern culture. Visit Berlin, Ohio, to experience the Amish lifestyle, or go skydiving and visit the annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville.
If you truly want to disconnect from city life, consider Mackinac Island, Michigan. Visiting this island is like traveling back in time; cars, e-bikes, and drones aren't allowed. Instead, explore the Victorian charm of this town by horse-drawn carriage or bicycle. For small-town vibes with a tropical twist, head to Marathon, Florida. The town is spread across 13 islands in the Florida Keys but still maintains a close-knit community and laid-back lifestyle. It's warm and sunny year-round, so you can enjoy fishing, snorkeling, and gorgeous sunsets.
Craving East Coast charm? Stowe, Vermont, has that New England energy with rolling green mountains and cozy village feels. Summer is perfect for hiking and farmers markets, while winter is ideal for skiing sessions followed by fireside chats. It's also one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S. Finally, Nantucket, Massachusetts, is a preppy island destination with cobblestone streets and beautiful beaches. Late spring through early fall is the best time for long seaside strolls filled with eateries and boutique shopping. And if you're traveling in the warmer months, check out these delightful small towns that make amazing summer getaways.