Iowa's Lovely City Along The Mississippi River Is An Outdoor Lover's Playground With Parks And Historic Charm

As the Mississippi River lazily winds its serpentine curves through eastern Iowa, one can't help but wonder how it has shaped the history and the landscape of the Midwest, and the United States at large. Immortalized by Mark Twain in his many novels, letters, and essays, its slow, yet at times treacherous waters offer an ever-changing and breathtaking geography that many people, from the Indigenous Algonquin nations that gave it its name, to the early European settlers, have made their home on its shore. Tucked away on its border with Illinois, the charming city of Bellevue offers a perfect escape for the outdoor lover who seeks a balance between exploring nature and what the local city has to unveil.

Lodged right next to the Bellevue State Park, the city is an excellent starting point for your Midwestern hiking escapade. It can be coupled with exploring the city's historic landmarks and adventures on the Mississippi River through riverboat tours, kayaking, and fishing. The Bellevue State Park offers a wide range of trails overlooking the shores of the Mississippi, boasting not only its wealth of diverse flora and fauna, but its own locally beloved Butterfly Garden as well.

Heading into the city of Bellevue, you can find a pleasantly surprising number of historical landmarks to visit, like the fundamentally significant Lock and Dam No.12, a defining piece of the city's infrastructure and its symbiotic relationship with the Mississippi River. Be sure to treasure your time along this storied shoreline, as many of the world's natural wonders are currently facing ecological dangers, and "America's River" is the nation's most endangered waterway. However, taking a sunset tour on the Mississippi River boat cruises in the footsteps of Mark Twain is a sure way to finish off your visit to this hidden treasure of Iowa.