Iowa's Lovely City Along The Mississippi River Is An Outdoor Lover's Playground With Parks And Historic Charm
As the Mississippi River lazily winds its serpentine curves through eastern Iowa, one can't help but wonder how it has shaped the history and the landscape of the Midwest, and the United States at large. Immortalized by Mark Twain in his many novels, letters, and essays, its slow, yet at times treacherous waters offer an ever-changing and breathtaking geography that many people, from the Indigenous Algonquin nations that gave it its name, to the early European settlers, have made their home on its shore. Tucked away on its border with Illinois, the charming city of Bellevue offers a perfect escape for the outdoor lover who seeks a balance between exploring nature and what the local city has to unveil.
Lodged right next to the Bellevue State Park, the city is an excellent starting point for your Midwestern hiking escapade. It can be coupled with exploring the city's historic landmarks and adventures on the Mississippi River through riverboat tours, kayaking, and fishing. The Bellevue State Park offers a wide range of trails overlooking the shores of the Mississippi, boasting not only its wealth of diverse flora and fauna, but its own locally beloved Butterfly Garden as well.
Heading into the city of Bellevue, you can find a pleasantly surprising number of historical landmarks to visit, like the fundamentally significant Lock and Dam No.12, a defining piece of the city's infrastructure and its symbiotic relationship with the Mississippi River. Be sure to treasure your time along this storied shoreline, as many of the world's natural wonders are currently facing ecological dangers, and "America's River" is the nation's most endangered waterway. However, taking a sunset tour on the Mississippi River boat cruises in the footsteps of Mark Twain is a sure way to finish off your visit to this hidden treasure of Iowa.
Happy trails and historic charm on the Mississippi
The Bellevue State Park is just south of Bellevue and is divided into two areas. The Nelson Unit houses the Butterfly Garden, while the Dyas Unit boasts hiking trails. Both units are nestled on the banks overlooking the Mississippi River and just a 5-minute drive from town, making your retreat to nature that much more accessible. Whether you choose a short stroll to enjoy the Butterfly Garden's pollinating oasis with its blanket flowers, hibiscus, and yarrow, or hike 4 miles of trails and camp out in the Dyas Unit, this state park is a model reserve for both visitors and residents of Jackson County.
When it comes to the quiet, historic charm of Bellevue, the city still welcomes you with the hospitality of one of the many secluded Mississippi towns worth a visit. Head on over to the city's main drag, Riverview Street, and take in the sights of a traditional heritage Mississippi waterfront. The city's slogan, "Where Eagles Soar," is well justified due to the thriving winter population of American bald eagles that find their hunting grounds abundant with prey by the Lock and Dam No.12.
It is a must-see local destination for both its aquiline spectacle and the feat of human engineering on the historic waterway. You can kill two birds with one stone (please abstain from aiming at the eagles) by stopping at River Ridge Brewing for some local craft beer and an excellent vista of the Lock and Dam. Rated 4.8 stars on Google at the time of writing, it is housed in a building dating back to 1860 and has been serving tasty brews since opening its doors in 2016.
Cruises and how to get to Bellevue
No visit to the Mississippi is complete without getting on its winding waters and immersing yourself in its legacy and nature. Should you be planning for a shorter expedition on its shores, renting out a kayak, canoe, or a fishing trip in combination of the two, the waters of Big Mill Creek, located 5 miles west of Bellevue, are a local favorite. Spruce Creek Park, about 3 miles north of Bellevue, also offers a beautiful view of the Mississippi and plenty of fishing and canoeing spots.
As the Mississippi's identity is closely tied with its iconic age of rolling steamboats and memories of a time when it was still considered not too far from the American Frontier, there are many river boat tours available between Dubuque, the closest large city to Bellevue, which is 30 minutes to the north via U.S. Route 52, and the historical storybook Mississippi gem of Le Claire, about an hour's drive south. Victorian replicas of the Riverboat Twilight or Celebration Belle both offer short and overnight charters through the above-mentioned section of the Upper Mississippi.
The best times to visit this outdoor lover's Midwestern gem are in the late spring and the summer months of June through August, with temperatures ranging between 84 and 62 degrees Fahrenheit. For optimal comfort in your outdoor activities, layered, breathable clothing adaptable to high humidity is advisable. Perhaps, a copy of "Life on the Mississippi" by the previously mentioned father of American literature would make for an excellent riverside companion as well.