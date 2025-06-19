Arkansas' Scenic And Easy Hot Springs National Park Trail Passes Hidden Thermal Springs And Mountaintop Views

Hot springs are something of a specialty feature of many American parks, from the iconic geothermal springs of Yellowstone to the lesser-known tranquil Oregon oasis of Umpqua Hot Springs. Of course, there's only one national park with "hot springs" right in its name, and it happens to be in a state not often associated with geothermal activity. Yet Arkansas' whimsically-named Zig Zag Mountains have one of the most impressive collections of natural hot springs outside of explicitly volcanic areas. The self-descriptive Hot Springs Mountain Trail is a top spot to experience both of the natural wonders it's named after.

The trail's namesake Hot Spring Mountain is a central feature of the park's small but mighty landscape. Not only is Hot Spring Mountain beautiful to look at, but it also plays a major role in creating the hot springs that make the park so famous. True to its name, Hot Spring Mountain gathers rainwater on its western face and feeds it into the ground, where it is eventually heated and returns to the surface as a hot spring. While you can't actually soak in the park's springs, you can still experience their beauty at the Display Spring and Hot Water Cascade, where geothermal waters flow in full view.

Hot Spring Mountain Trail's main draw is its views, with numerous scenic lookouts spread across the route. Amazingly, despite its epic panoramas, it's a relatively easy hike, with a total length of only around 1.7 miles and an elevation of less than 1,000 feet. The trail also provides easy access to the Hot Springs Mountain Tower, a 206-foot observation tower at the summit that takes you above the tree line and provides spectacular vistas of the surrounding mountainous landscape.