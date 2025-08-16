Idaho's Sprawling State Park On The Tip Of Lake Pend Oreille Boasts Woodland Trails And A Historic Past
Peel back Idaho's rough exterior and you'll find several natural and historical gems, including Lake Pend Oreille, the largest and deepest lake in the state. At the southern end of this majestic lake that is ringed with small towns and national forests sits Farragut State Park, a 4,000-acre natural paradise that history buffs, hikers, and campers can't miss when visiting in the Gem State's Panhandle. This park has a unique history amongst state parks in landlocked Idaho; during the Second World War, glacial Lake Pend Oreille became the site of Farragut Naval Training Station as well as a site to test submarines 1,150 feet below the surface. Farragut grew so quickly that the city became the largest in Idaho, with 42,000 residents from at least 24 states. During the war, over 293,000 sailors were trained here.
The state park's history begins in April 1942. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a surge in recruits meant new training bases had to be built. Due to fears of a Japanese or German amphibious attack on the coasts, the rural Idaho Panhandle was chosen as the site of a major training station, as it was far inland. The entire site was built in a matter of months, with President Roosevelt visiting at the end of construction and naming the training station after Union Admiral David Farragut. Legend has it that First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt first chose the site after flying over, though it is likely untrue. After World War II, the U.S. Navy training camp closed, and the site became a small technical college, before becoming a state park in 1965.
Farragut State Park's many trails and views
Farragut State Park's 40-mile trail network stretches across the entire park and up to the neighboring city of Bayview. At the heart of the park is the Lynx Trail. While not especially scenic, this trail connects the park's four modern campgrounds (Waldron, Gilmour, Whitetail, and Snowberry) and cabins to many of the park's must-visit gems, which start at $42 for Idahoans and $84 for out-of-state visitors. If you plan to camp, book early as it fills up quickly.
If you've come for the gorgeous lakeside views and a gorgeous walk or bike ride through the dense forests, don't miss exploring the Squirrel Cache Trail, then connect to the Beaver Bay Shoreline along the lake. This family-friendly trek is perfect for a morning or afternoon on the trail, followed by a swim at Beaver Bay Beach. Hikers or mountain bikers looking for a more strenuous challenge or a full-day hike should check out the Farragut Outer Loop Trail or the 16-mile Bernard Peak/Scout Trail. Your legs will likely burn on both sides of the 2,750-foot incline, though the endless gorgeous views through the green canopy leading to a former fire lookout tower site are worth the effort.
Visitors looking to explore the park during the snowy winter months will find themselves at the heart of cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails as well as several terrific sledding runs. Rent a pair of skis in nearby Coeur d'Alene, where you can hit the beach and slopes on the same day. Alternatively, head an hour north to Schweitzer Mountain — the largest resort in the state — outside of Sandpoint, if you prefer steep and deep powder.
Hidden gems in Farragut State Park
Passing through the west entrance, you'll see little sign of the "cattle cars" used to transport recruits to the outside of the training camp. At that time, Farragut Naval Training Station had dining halls and recreation spaces, as well as the largest hospital in the region and a POW camp for captured German soldiers. Much of the station's well-preserved history is proudly displayed at the Museum at the Brig to honor the 293,381 "boots" who passed through Farragut and served their country. Many of them were 17 years old. The museum is only open during the summer months, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., though it's well worth a visit. Outside, you'll find the Memorial Plaza, along with "Mack," the bust of a sailor forged through hardship and teamwork, and 29 pairs of footprints at attention, each representing 10,000 recruits.
Although not as strenuous as a basic training obstacle course, the zip lines and aerial obstacles at the Tree to Tree Adventure Park will challenge and push you mentally and physically. Make reservations in advance and be sure to wear closed-toed shoes and plan to get a bit sticky from tree sap. Adults can try aerial skateboarding, while kids 6 and older can go on a high-flying adrenaline rush across two courses.
Farragut State Park's unique World War II history makes the park well worth visiting if you are traveling across the Pacific Northwest. The park is approximately an hour away from Spokane (the nearest major city and airport). If you'd prefer to take the train, as many recruits did, Amtrak stops in nearby Sandpoint, home to a thriving arts scene on the northern shore of the lake.