Idaho's Sprawling State Park On The Tip Of Lake Pend Oreille Boasts Woodland Trails And A Historic Past

Farragut State Park's 40-mile trail network stretches across the entire park and up to the neighboring city of Bayview. At the heart of the park is the Lynx Trail. While not especially scenic, this trail connects the park's four modern campgrounds (Waldron, Gilmour, Whitetail, and Snowberry) and cabins to many of the park's must-visit gems, which start at $42 for Idahoans and $84 for out-of-state visitors. If you plan to camp, book early as it fills up quickly.

If you've come for the gorgeous lakeside views and a gorgeous walk or bike ride through the dense forests, don't miss exploring the Squirrel Cache Trail, then connect to the Beaver Bay Shoreline along the lake. This family-friendly trek is perfect for a morning or afternoon on the trail, followed by a swim at Beaver Bay Beach. Hikers or mountain bikers looking for a more strenuous challenge or a full-day hike should check out the Farragut Outer Loop Trail or the 16-mile Bernard Peak/Scout Trail. Your legs will likely burn on both sides of the 2,750-foot incline, though the endless gorgeous views through the green canopy leading to a former fire lookout tower site are worth the effort.

Visitors looking to explore the park during the snowy winter months will find themselves at the heart of cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails as well as several terrific sledding runs. Rent a pair of skis in nearby Coeur d'Alene, where you can hit the beach and slopes on the same day. Alternatively, head an hour north to Schweitzer Mountain — the largest resort in the state — outside of Sandpoint, if you prefer steep and deep powder.