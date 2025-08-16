Georgia's Laid-Back Island Is An Affordable Beachy Resort Getaway With Casual Dining, Turtle Nesting, And Charm

When you think of Georgia, you might picture Atlanta's city life, or maybe the antebellum countryside of Savannah, one of the Peach State's oldest cities. You'd rarely think of sparkling beaches, a sandy coastline, and budget-friendly resort-like amenities. However, just about a 30-minute drive from Savannah, Tybee Island offers the perfect blend of luxurious island living and cozy southern hospitality — and it was named the second best beach town on the East Coast by locals, according to Travel & Leisure.

Nicknamed "Georgia's Playground," this 5.2-mile island is a refreshing escape from the heat and hustle without feeling like a commercialized beach destination. With its stretch of shoreline, mouthwatering waterfront dining options, and the constant lull of waves crashing in the background, Tybee feels like a place you stumble upon and never want to leave. Here, you can start your morning with a beachside sunrise, spend the afternoon kayaking through salt marshes, and end the day with a plate of fresh-caught shrimp as the sky is painted in pink and gold.

Try to travel here between May and October to witness sea turtle nesting season, when loggerheads return to the island's protected beaches to lay their eggs under the stars. Whether you're taking a Southeast road trip from Georgia to the Carolinas or planning a weekend getaway, Tybee proves that Georgia does beaches just as well as biscuits.