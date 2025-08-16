Thinking Of Visiting Korea's Demilitarized Zone? Tourists Have To Follow A Strict Dress Code
In 1950, a civil war broke out in Korea that ended up dividing the once-united country into two. This war is technically still ongoing because a peace treaty has never been signed. Drawn in by the prospect of understanding more about this conflict, about a million tourists head to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) each year. This strip of neutral land is one of the few points of communication between the nations. South Korea allows visitors in the zone, but anyone who visits has to watch how they dress.
Got cute shorts, sandals, or trendy ripped jeans? Leave them at home. These clothing items are strictly forbidden in the DMZ, as is anything with military print. The reason for this dress code is to avoid false propaganda. North Korea has been known to use images of tourists wearing shorts or ripped jeans as "proof" that foreign countries are so destitute that they can't afford "proper" clothes. There are also safety reasons to consider. Flip flops are a liability if conflict suddenly erupts (which isn't too likely). As for camo, the government simply doesn't want civilians to be confused for military in order to avoid potential misunderstandings. With tensions running so high, any misstep could cause a political crisis. If you break the dress code, you won't be allowed into the DMZ and will lose your money. This will also happen if you forget your passport, since it's required for security reasons. The government is serious about these rules and makes no exceptions.
Planning a visit to the DMZ
To see this ongoing part of Korea's history first-hand, you'll need to book a tour since independent access is not possible. Group tours offer a more affordable experience that includes transportation to several parts of the area and guides. If you want a more personalized experience and flexibility with how much time you spend in each stop, you can book a private excursion. Tours can range from $30 for basic group services to almost $500 for a private experience. If you're on a layover, you can do a half-day tour, like Viator's DMZ half-day tour with pick-up and drop-off service at Seoul's Incheon Airport, the most comfortable hub in the world, for about $250 per person.
The most popular part of the tour is the Joint Security Area, where a series of sheds provides the only point of direct contact between the countries. Soldiers from both sides stand rigid, permanently keeping an eye on each other. Here, visitors can "cross" the invisible border into North Korea. The area is currently closed at the time of this writing, but may be open again soon. Even without it, there are plenty of other things to see in the DMZ, like tunnels from attempted invasions, museums, and the now-defunct Dorasan train station that once connected both countries. There's also an observation area where you can look into North Korea through tower viewers.
After visiting this tense area, plan to do some peaceful and relaxing activities. You could head to the southwest to hike Jirisan, one of South Korea's tallest mountains, or visit Jeju Island, the country's most beautiful island destination.