Thinking Of Visiting Korea's Demilitarized Zone? Tourists Have To Follow A Strict Dress Code

In 1950, a civil war broke out in Korea that ended up dividing the once-united country into two. This war is technically still ongoing because a peace treaty has never been signed. Drawn in by the prospect of understanding more about this conflict, about a million tourists head to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) each year. This strip of neutral land is one of the few points of communication between the nations. South Korea allows visitors in the zone, but anyone who visits has to watch how they dress.

Got cute shorts, sandals, or trendy ripped jeans? Leave them at home. These clothing items are strictly forbidden in the DMZ, as is anything with military print. The reason for this dress code is to avoid false propaganda. North Korea has been known to use images of tourists wearing shorts or ripped jeans as "proof" that foreign countries are so destitute that they can't afford "proper" clothes. There are also safety reasons to consider. Flip flops are a liability if conflict suddenly erupts (which isn't too likely). As for camo, the government simply doesn't want civilians to be confused for military in order to avoid potential misunderstandings. With tensions running so high, any misstep could cause a political crisis. If you break the dress code, you won't be allowed into the DMZ and will lose your money. This will also happen if you forget your passport, since it's required for security reasons. The government is serious about these rules and makes no exceptions.