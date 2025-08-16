Greece's Underrated Aegean Island Paradise Has Caribbean-Like Beaches And Laid-Back Vibes For An Authentic Getaway

If you have even only a pebble-sized interest in Greece, then you'll have heard of the Cyclades, the stunning cluster of dusty emerald islands set atop the glittering sapphire of the Aegean Sea. But while you may have partied on the LGBTQ+ friendly Elia Beach on Mykonos, or got ensnared by the Santorini look-alike charms of Paros, it's less likely that you'll have explored very much of the Lesser Cyclades. These breathtaking island paradises include some of Greece's smallest inhabited islands, with, for the most part, populations rarely breaching higher than three digits. And while each of the Lesser Cyclades islands has its charms, Koufonisia (a small cluster of islands), with its laidback Aegean vibes and its Caribbean-like sandy beaches, has earned a much-deserved reputation as one of Greece's best-kept secrets.

Koufonisia (a plural in Greek) is a small group of islands made up of two main islands: Ano (sometimes: Pano) Koufonisi (Upper Koufonissi) and Kato Koufonisi (Lower Koufonissi), separated by a narrow strait. Of the two, only Ano Koufonisi is inhabited. The small, almost 400-strong community makes much of its living from the sea as fishermen, so expect to see just as many charming little fishermen's boats bobbing in the water as yachts when exploring the sandy rim of beaches that line the dreamy coast.

It's not all beaches either. Chora, the main settlement, is full of those emblematic whitewashed Cycladic houses, making scenic frames for narrow alleys. And there's a good selection of convivial tavernas in town too, some with terraces providing Aegean eye candy as a side to fresh seafood and other local specialties.