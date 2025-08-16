Greece's Underrated Aegean Island Paradise Has Caribbean-Like Beaches And Laid-Back Vibes For An Authentic Getaway
If you have even only a pebble-sized interest in Greece, then you'll have heard of the Cyclades, the stunning cluster of dusty emerald islands set atop the glittering sapphire of the Aegean Sea. But while you may have partied on the LGBTQ+ friendly Elia Beach on Mykonos, or got ensnared by the Santorini look-alike charms of Paros, it's less likely that you'll have explored very much of the Lesser Cyclades. These breathtaking island paradises include some of Greece's smallest inhabited islands, with, for the most part, populations rarely breaching higher than three digits. And while each of the Lesser Cyclades islands has its charms, Koufonisia (a small cluster of islands), with its laidback Aegean vibes and its Caribbean-like sandy beaches, has earned a much-deserved reputation as one of Greece's best-kept secrets.
Koufonisia (a plural in Greek) is a small group of islands made up of two main islands: Ano (sometimes: Pano) Koufonisi (Upper Koufonissi) and Kato Koufonisi (Lower Koufonissi), separated by a narrow strait. Of the two, only Ano Koufonisi is inhabited. The small, almost 400-strong community makes much of its living from the sea as fishermen, so expect to see just as many charming little fishermen's boats bobbing in the water as yachts when exploring the sandy rim of beaches that line the dreamy coast.
It's not all beaches either. Chora, the main settlement, is full of those emblematic whitewashed Cycladic houses, making scenic frames for narrow alleys. And there's a good selection of convivial tavernas in town too, some with terraces providing Aegean eye candy as a side to fresh seafood and other local specialties.
Exploring the beaches in Koufonisia
One of the best beaches in Koufonisia is a rustic spot called Pori. Tucked into the rugged, rocky landscapes of the northeast of Ano Koufonisi with a gorgeous, elongated curve of sand cutting a shallow bay into the Aegean, Pori looks like a vast crater when viewed from above. Its waters are crystal clear, shifting between shades of cobalt, turquoise, and aquamarine, and the golden sand gives way to decent snorkeling spots if you don't mind a bit of pull from the currents. Closer to Chora, one of the island's most popular beaches, Fanos Beach boasts shallow waters and a few more amenities such as sunloungers and a handful of beach bars.
A 30 to 40-minute walk along the coastal path from Chora brings you to Italida, a curve of sultry, powdery white sands, diamond-clear waters, and a laid-back vibe that has made it a favorite with nudists. For a touch more seclusion, journey over to uninhabited Kato Koufonisi island, which offers untouched bays like Nero and Laki, where it's sometimes possible to swim in undisturbed tranquility, surrounded by the island's unbroken nature.
For something a little different, head to the entirely unspoiled Pisina, a striking natural pool carved into the rocky eastern edge of Ano Koufonisi, around a 45-minute walk from Chora. This intimate, rock-walled basin fills with crystal-clear seawater via a cavity at the bottom of the pool, and local legend says it was created by Poseidon for the enjoyment of the Nereids (sea nymphs). To explore more of the coast, there are limited boat rentals available, providing an excellent opportunity to explore the lesser-seen beaches, caves, and coves that line Koufonisia.
Getting to Koufonisia and further exploration
Over recent years, Koufonisia and some of the other Lesser Cyclades have become something of a go-to destination for Greek-bound island-hoppers hoping to catch a glimpse of a more authentic, slower-paced Greece. While this means it's not quite as quiet as it once was, Koufonisia's newfound cool has some blessings, as its popularity has led to an increase in ferry connections in the summer, making these remote islands much easier to reach. For travelers hoping to head straight to the Lesser Cyclades on arrival in Greece, there's a year-round ferry connecting Athens (Piraeus) to Koufonisia in around four hours, convenient for anyone flying into Athens International Airport.
Getting around Ano Koufonisi is simple, as not only is it a tiny island where few people use cars, but there are various view-laden walks, including a coastal route and an inland route, both from Chora. One of the best walks for views is the circular route opening up Ano Koufonisi's quieter western side. You'll begin in Chora, tracing the shoreline to Parianos Bay, before heading inland to Profitis Ilias, a stunning viewpoint home to the ruined chapel of Prophet Elias. There are more walking routes over on Kato Koufonisi, the wild, uninhabited sister island of Ano Koufonisi, too. And while it isn't possible to walk to Kato Koufonisi, you can take a water taxi, which runs from morning to late evening.
From Koufonisia, it's possible to take a variety of ferries across the Cyclades to destinations such as Naxos, Mykonos, and Santorini (the port is right next door to Ammos Beach in Chora). But to continue your exploration of Greece's wonderful lesser-known gems, consider a trip to Folegandros, one of Greece's most beautiful and underrated islands.