Between New York City And Albany Is A Scenic Farm Town Boasting Orchard Views, Wineries, And Hiking Trails
From state legislators in Albany to investment bankers in Manhattan, all New Yorkers need a tranquil place to relax and recharge, and this Hudson Valley farm town offers the perfect escape. Marlboro, a riverside hamlet in the larger town of Marlborough, is relatively close to both cities — 70 miles north of New York City, 85 miles south of Albany — but feels light years away in terms of pace and scenic nature. Home to about 4,000 locals, Marlboro is among New York's most beautiful yet overlooked small towns. It boasts orchard views, wineries, and hiking trails, making it one of those rare places that feels both timeless and full of life.
First occupied by settlers in the 17th century, the area thrived thanks to rolling hills that shielded the orchards from frost and its proximity to the Hudson River. Thanks to 300 years of farming roots, Marlborough is now home to the region's number one farm trail, called the Meet Me in Marlborough Farm Trail, a self-guided tour of local farms and wineries.
Marlboro is located in the Hudson Valley, a short drive from Interstate 87, the toll-road corridor that connects New York City and Albany. A limited number of flights arrive at Stewart International Airport (SWF) in Newburgh, 14 miles southwest of the hamlet. Visitors can also arrive by train at Poughkeepsie Station, 10 miles north and across the Hudson River. However, having your own car gives you the most freedom to explore at your own pace. While you're in the area, be sure to visit the nearby cultural town of Rhinebeck and the walkable village of Cold Spring, both less than 30 miles from Marlboro.
Pick fruit and sip wine in Marlboro
The must-see attraction in Marlboro is the orchards. Many local orchards, like the 150-acre Lawrence Farms Ochards, allow you to pick your own fruit in the warmer months. This can include strawberries, cherries, apricots, raspberries, blueberries, apples and more. In addition to orchards, DuBois Farms features a tavern, restaurant, country store, and farm animals you can visit. The centuries-old Prospect Hill Orchards in nearby Milton hosts events for children, including corn mazes and old-fashioned cider pressings. Of course, no sweet tooth can resist an apple cider donut at one of Weed Orchards' fall apple festivals.
While some fruit tastes better freshly picked, others can be crushed, pressed, fermented, and aged in oak barrels, and Marlboro's grapes are no exception. Among several local wine producers, Benmarl Winery calls itself the oldest vineyard in America with estate-grown cabernet franc and seyval blanc. Its Hudson Valley neighbor, Brotherhood Winery, lays claim to having the oldest winery in America. Marlboro's Quartz Rock Vineyard boasts beautiful views, and Stoutridge Distillery and Winery also produces whiskey, brandy, absinthe, and more. It's no surprise that the Marlboro area is considered the Tuscany of the Hudson Valley.
Hiking trails in the Hudson Valley
Nestled between the Hudson River and Marlboro Mountain Range, this hamlet is a gateway to outdoor activities and hiking trails. For a gentle walk that's easy on the hamstrings, the Marlboro Nature Trail offers a level, 1.2-mile loop with plenty of water views. Points of interest along the way include Two Creeks Point and a 19th-century church in Gothic Revival style. Outside the hamlet, other local hiking areas include Hemlock Ridge on the west side of Marlboro Mountain and Bowdoin Park with views of the Hudson River. Those who love waterfalls can find Marlboro Falls in town behind The Falcon restaurant and concert venue.
The best time to visit Marlboro largely depends on your interests. Look for online updates from local orchards to find out when your favorite fruit will be ripe for picking. For those who appreciate fall foliage, autumn happens to be the height of the apple harvest, and the apple is New York's state fruit. Whatever the season, be sure to bring hiking shoes, sunscreen, and ideally a reusable bag if you plan to purchase fresh produce.