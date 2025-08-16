Between New York City And Albany Is A Scenic Farm Town Boasting Orchard Views, Wineries, And Hiking Trails

From state legislators in Albany to investment bankers in Manhattan, all New Yorkers need a tranquil place to relax and recharge, and this Hudson Valley farm town offers the perfect escape. Marlboro, a riverside hamlet in the larger town of Marlborough, is relatively close to both cities — 70 miles north of New York City, 85 miles south of Albany — but feels light years away in terms of pace and scenic nature. Home to about 4,000 locals, Marlboro is among New York's most beautiful yet overlooked small towns. It boasts orchard views, wineries, and hiking trails, making it one of those rare places that feels both timeless and full of life.

First occupied by settlers in the 17th century, the area thrived thanks to rolling hills that shielded the orchards from frost and its proximity to the Hudson River. Thanks to 300 years of farming roots, Marlborough is now home to the region's number one farm trail, called the Meet Me in Marlborough Farm Trail, a self-guided tour of local farms and wineries.

Marlboro is located in the Hudson Valley, a short drive from Interstate 87, the toll-road corridor that connects New York City and Albany. A limited number of flights arrive at Stewart International Airport (SWF) in Newburgh, 14 miles southwest of the hamlet. Visitors can also arrive by train at Poughkeepsie Station, 10 miles north and across the Hudson River. However, having your own car gives you the most freedom to explore at your own pace. While you're in the area, be sure to visit the nearby cultural town of Rhinebeck and the walkable village of Cold Spring, both less than 30 miles from Marlboro.