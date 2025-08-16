Hidden In The Heart Of Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains Is A Small Town Renowned For Views, Food And Fun

In northeastern Pennsylvania, you will find the town of Tannersville sitting within the Pocono Mountains region. Tannersville is a small town of rolling hills and renowned views, forests, and quite a bit of fun. You won't find a traditional main street here, as Tannersville acts more like a central hub for the area's main recreational spots, so you'll likely want to have a car for your trip. Its layout is made by the meeting of Route 611 and Route 715 near Interstate 80. This setup puts you in a prime position to get to both quiet, natural scenery and bigger attractions without much trouble. If you're after incredible views, take a drive (about 14 minutes) to the top of Camelback Mountain. At the summit, Big Pocono State Park opens up to wide views of the whole area, making it a great spot to lay out a blanket for your picnic and some scenery — if you're visiting in the autumn, you'll find stunning foliage and festivities everywhere in this gorgeous mountain region.

When it comes to food, you'll find the Tannersville area has a diverse lineup, with choices for many palates. If you're looking for authentic Puerto Rican dishes, you can pop into El Rincon Caribe, which serves slow-roasted pork shoulder known as pernil, pepper steak, and traditional island sandwiches. For seafood, check out Smuggler's Cove, a family-owned restaurant that has been a local hotspot for over four decades, where you can enjoy lobster, crab, and oysters. If you're after a hint of South Asian spice, Tandoor Palace serves Indian food inside a repurposed train car. Your time in the town is really a tale of two experiences. You have the quiet, natural settings of the Poconos, and the lively atmosphere from its large resorts, shopping centers, and the food scene.