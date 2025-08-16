The Secret Steps For Creating A Sanity-Saving 'Vacation Mode' On Your Phone

How you set up your phone's Vacation mode will vary depending on what phone you have, but they're all similar in function. They only require a one-time configuration before it becomes a matter of pressing a button and shutting out the world. If you own Apple products, you can use the Focus feature, which is, as the name suggests, meant to limit distractions and allow you to focus.

You can choose the name, maybe "vacation" or "travel" in this case, and even pick an icon like a plane or a globe. Then, you'll be given a list of options that you can alter for this specific mode. Most importantly, you are able to select the people who can contact you (all other calls would go to voicemail), the apps that are allowed to send you notifications, and configure a more muted look for your phone's display. Additionally, there is an option to select where and when Vacation mode activates — in Paris on the 16th, for example. Otherwise, you can always activate it in the control center or by talking to Siri. The setting can be synced to all Apple devices using the same ID, which means you only have to set it up once.

Android users, rest assured, you have something very similar. The Modes feature allows you to set up custom and fully configurable options, like vacation or study, and most Android phones already come with a Do Not Disturb mode. Keep in mind that you can take matters into your own hands and not rely on vacation mode by simply blocking notifications for individual apps.