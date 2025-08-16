A California State Park 2 Hours South Of Las Vegas Hosts Stunning Hiking Trails With A Desert Backdrop

The third trail in the park, known as the Cave Trail, offers especially striking views of the surrounding scenery. The route begins at the visitor center and follows the contours of the mountains on the way to Mitchell Caverns, the park's main attraction. The 1.5-mile loop is worthwhile even if you're not planning on visiting the caverns, but a guided tour is highly recommended.

Mitchell Caverns has two caves: El Pakiva ("the Devil's House") and Tecopa, named after a Shoshonean chieftain. Both are filled with fascinating details from stalagmites and stalactites to cave coral, and both serve as natural habitats for bats and pseudoscorpions. While you can walk the trails on your own, expert guides provide insight into the caves' history and lively ecosystems. It's recommended that you book your tour in advance online.

You can tour Mitchell Caverns at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from October through May, and at 10 a.m. only in June and September. Guided tours cost $20 per person ($10 for kids). Guided tours last two hours, not including the time it takes to navigate the out-and-back trail from the visitor center. If you love Mitchell Caverns, there's another popular underground California national park that's reopening for the first time in years: Crystal Cave.